Pro AV Newsmakers: Xilica Doubles Up on Partnerships for Collaborations and 8 More Moves to Know

January was a whirlwind of new hires, big promotions, and partnerships in the Pro AV world. Last week there were an astounding 21 (?!?!?) people on the move in our Pro AV Newsmakers, and January concluded with the big news of NETGEAR's new CEO.

In the early evening of January 31, the busy month closed with NETGEAR's announcement that co-founder and current CEO and chairman Patrick C.S. Lo is set to retire as part of planned leadership transition. Taking his place is Charles "CJ" Prober. Get to know Prober here.

The promotions and appointments haven't slowed down to start February. Here are few you may have missed.

People News

Planar Adds Two Regional Account Managers to U.S. Sales Force

Planar welcomed two AV industry veterans to spearhead the company’s sales efforts in Southern California, Nevada, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Carl Cummings returns to Planar as a regional account manager for Southern California and Nevada. He brings more than 20 years in the AV industry in both technical and sales roles and will lean on his extensive experience to expand Planar’s presence in the region alongside fellow regional account manager Josh Tonasket.

Cummings previously thrived as an application engineer and technical sales director for Planar’s virtual production team. His passion for customer experience earned him, and a previous team, an AV industry award for Best Technical Support. He is based in Southern California and holds a B.S. in mathematics from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.

Planar also welcomes Andy Herrmann as a regional account manager for Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. With more than a decade of AV industry experience, Andy has demonstrated exceptional territory, partner and project management skills. He brings an extensive background in roles spanning regional sales consultant and market development specialist, showcasing an ability to drive revenue and build key relationships. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding Planar’s presence across the intermountain west.

SoundTube Brings in New Western Regional Sales Manager

SoundTube welcomed Dudley McLaughlin as regional sales manager–Western. McLaughlin brings a wealth of experience in the audio and video industry, making him a valuable addition to the SoundTube team.

McLaughlin's career in the Pro AV industry includes a successful tenure as the national sales manager at Renkus-Heinz Loudspeakers, where he achieved consistent growth and created compelling sales programs and policies. He served as director of sales and marketing at Tech Arts, where he developed innovative sales methods and streamlined procedures. His experience extends to roles as director of solutions North America at MUSIC Group and senior manager at TC Group Americas, where he focused on educating and training the AV consultant community.

In his new role, Dudley will be responsible for managing sales efforts in the western United States and working closely with independent representatives and distributor partners. His proven track record in driving sales growth, developing effective sales strategies, and fostering strong relationships with clients and partners makes him a perfect fit for this position.

Obsidian Adds Technical Support and Training Specialist to Global Team

Daniel Boerner is joining Obsidian's expanding global team as a newly appointed technical support and training specialist. Boerner started in the new position in November and uses his expertise in lighting control to support Obsidian’s NETRON line of data distribution products. Over time, his role will extend to encompass support for all products under the Obsidian brand.

Boerner brings valuable experience from his previous position at Acuity Brands, where he served as a technical support specialist for six distinct product lines. Additionally, he served as coach, author, and publisher for a Knowledge Centered Service (KCS) program, contributing content for customer-facing troubleshooting and training.

In his new role at Obsidian, Boerner’s primary responsibilities encompass firmware/software testing, customer support, and the creation of technical documentation and training materials for the NETRON line. Applying his extensive industry experience, he will also contribute to future product development.

Anthony James Partners Hires AJ Faxel as EVP of Business Development

Anthony James Partners (AJP) hired AJ Faxel as EVP of business development. Faxel brings nearly three decades of industry experience related to all technology disciplines in sports, entertainment districts and live events. In his new role, Faxel will work to expand AJP's partner network and optimize the company's growing presence in the architectural community.

Prior to joining AJP, Faxel was director of sports sales for SNA Displays. Before that, he was ANC's VP, sales, where he also held the positions of SVP operations and VP operations.

"Having started my career on the in-venue side of the business, then working for the past few decades on the manufacturing and integration side, what's exciting for me is the opportunity to really help our Owners, our architects and our designers," said Faxel, who is based in The Woodlands, TX. "I've seen so many facets of the industry which has given me an understanding of where the successes and pitfalls lie. Now I can use that experience to truly be a partner, creating successful outcomes through all disciplines in the technology space."

Company News

Waldorf Music Selects American Music & Sound for U.S. Distribution

Waldorf Music GmbH has announced the appointment of American Music & Sound (AM&S) as its new U.S, distributor. American Music & Sound, an Exertis | JAM business, will represent the Waldorf brand in the United States and all U.S. territories and regions including Puerto Rico. AM&S will play an important role in the further development and expansion of the storied synthesizer brand.

With a team of dedicated account executives composed of industry thought leaders, audio engineers and musicians, subject matter experts, marketing veterans, and sales talent, AM&S is uniquely positioned to grow the Waldorf brand. As an extension of several other brands in Pro Audio (such as Allen & Heath, BASSBOSS, Focusrite, and others), AM&S has intimate knowledge of the U.S. market and a clear vision of trends in the technology landscape.

Xilica Partners with Yamaha UC and AVer for Enhanced Conferencing Solutions

Xilica and Yamaha Unified Communications have partnered to simplify the installation and deployment of ceiling audio systems in medium and large collaboration spaces. The joint room solution focusses on integration between the Xilica ecosystem of processors, speakers and control, and Yamaha’s ADECIA RM-CG ceiling-mounted beamforming microphone array, which provides coverage for rooms up to 56 sqm.

Resellers looking to deploy Yamaha’s ADECIA RM-CG system in larger rooms and high-value spaces now have pre-built integration with Xilica’s digital signal processing products—offering no-code, drag-and-drop implementation that enables use of the Yamaha ADECIA RM-CG in complex systems without the need for time-consuming implementation. In future, Xilica will enable its Follow Me automated voice-based camera tracking functionality for the Yamaha ADECIA RM-CG integration that enables voice-triggered PTZ camera control from any VISCA-based PTZ camera, including popular models from Aver, Canon, Sony, Lumens and others.

Xilica and Yamaha’s system solution incorporates the Xilica Solaro QR1-UC, a micro-format, PoE-powered DSP with HearClear AEC technology and integrated control; the Xilica Sonia ceiling audio solution, a CatX ceiling speaker system that also provides a PoE-Port for networking and powering the Yamaha Adecia RM-CG, resulting in a single network drop; and the Yamaha ADECIA RM-CG beamforming microphone array. The bundled solution is available at leading distributors around the world, including Exertis Almo in the United States, DataVisual Marketing in Canada, Exertis AV in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, Esistemas in Portugal, and Amber Technology in Australia & New Zealand.

Xilica, AVer Enhance Voice-Based Camera Tracking in Conference Rooms, Classrooms

Xilica also partnered with AVer to support the growing demand for voice-based Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) camera tracking functionality in medium and large collaboration spaces, such as conference rooms, multi-purpose rooms, auditoria and classrooms.

The manufacturers have integrated control and monitoring of AVer’s VISCA-based PTZ camera range into Xilica’s room audio systems, offering a drag-and-drop, codeless experience for system integrators wishing to utilize AVer’s Pro AV cameras for voice-based camera tracking. This functionality will soon be available within Xilica room systems for common beamforming microphone arrays including the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, Shure Microflex Advance MXA920, and the Yamaha Adecia RM-CG.

Voice-based camera tracking is a popular solution for effortless, engaging meetings, presentations and lectures where in-room and remote participants are afforded the same clear view of activities without requiring a dedicated camera operator. Voice-based camera tracking offers flexibility of room use and presenter style, while covering multiple speaker positions.

B-Tech Announces New Distribution Partner Starin

B-Tech has entered a new distribution agreement with Indiana-based Starin, a Midwich Group company, who will distribute B-Tech products throughout the United States.



Starin was acquired by Midwich in 2020, who were attracted by its strength in the UC market and its similarity in operating cultures. Starin becomes the seventh Midwich Group company to distribute for B-Tech worldwide, following Sidev in France and Van Domburg Partners in the Netherlands, who both signed distribution agreements during 2023. Pre-existing agreements between B-Tech and Midwich include the Australian, APAC, Irish, and U.K. markets, where their working relationship spans a 15-year period.



Working with Starin broadens market access exponentially and will ensure that B-Tech products will be available to thousands of resellers and integrators who are looking for a Pro AV mounting solution. Furthermore, close collaboration and information sharing between sales teams will allow B-Tech to react quickly to changes in trends and develop new products in accordance with market demands.