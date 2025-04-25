L-Acoustics Secures Important Victories Against European Counterfeiters

L-Acoustics has successfully won legal judgments against two European counterfeiters of its professional audio equipment, ensuring audience safety and protecting the market for legitimate partners.

Working through its dedicated Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, L-Acoustics pursued legal action in both Germany and Norway against companies that were acquiring and renting fake L-Acoustics products, including loudspeakers and electronics. Initial analysis of the seized counterfeit products revealed alarming safety concerns, including metal components only half the required strength of authentic L-Acoustics specifications—resulting in a 48% decrease in safety factor.

In Germany, the court ruled against a rental company utilizing counterfeit Kara loudspeakers, rejecting their defense that they were not liable as they were only renting the equipment rather than selling it. The tribunal recognized the products as counterfeit, prohibiting the company from using other fake products. Critically, the court also mandated the disclosure of information regarding the origin of the counterfeit products, enabling L-Acoustics to investigate potential larger distribution networks.

In Norway, L-Acoustics acted against a local rental company offering counterfeit products at significantly reduced rental prices. The intervention was motivated primarily by serious safety concerns, as the fake speakers and amplifiers were being deployed in confined spaces with high occupancy at “russ bus” end-of-year student celebrations—creating a potentially dangerous situation. When faced with legal proceedings, the counterfeiter admitted wrongdoing, paid damages, and halted pending orders of additional counterfeit products from China.

“These cases highlight our dual commitment to safety and market integrity,” said Laurent Ostojski, Senior Legal Counsel at L-Acoustics. “The counterfeit products not only infringe on our intellectual property but present a real danger to unsuspecting audiences and venue operators. Our priority will always be protecting the public from substandard products that fail to meet proper safety standards.”

All seized counterfeit products are being transported to L-Acoustics headquarters in Marcoussis, France for comprehensive analysis before being properly destroyed and recycled in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. L-Acoustics is working with certified European WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) organizations to ensure environmentally responsible disposal and maximum material recovery. The eco-organization eCologic, a member of WEEE in France, handled the entire destruction and recycling process, which was overseen by a bailiff to ensure compliance.