K-array Amps Things Up at Miami’s Pier 5

Pier 5, located at The Bayside Marketplace in Miami, FL, recently enhanced the sound quality and coverage of the outdoor venue’s three bars, stage, and games deck. Turning to local audiovisual company DRVCS AV, they installed a comprehensive system featuring K-array products.

The new audio system consists of six Kayman-KY102 line array speakers on the stage, which deliver clear sound for the live events and two Thunder-KS5 subwoofers and eight Thunder-KS3 I subwoofers which provide deep and immersive bass experience. Throughout the two bars and game deck area, 10 Python-KP102 I and 10 Python-KP52 I line array elements were installed, offering precise and uniform sound dispersion throughout the two bars and game deck. The entire system is powered by three K-array Kommander-KA208 amplifiers, which provide complete control over the loudspeakers with the K-array Connect mobile app that provides a user-friendly interface for remote control of the DSP main parameters and easy configuration of the signal routing.

All the K-array products used in this project are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, thanks to their custom marine-grade treatment, which makes them resistant to water, dust, and salt corrosion. This is especially important for Pier 5, which is in an open-air setting with a tropical climate.

“We believe that our products are the perfect fit for this venue, as they combine high performance, reliability, and aesthetics," said Rusty Waite K-array USA president. "We are confident that the new audio system will enhance the guest experience at Pier 5 and create a memorable impression on the Miami entertainment scene."