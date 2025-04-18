What to Know about the New Ayrton Stradale Profile

Ayrton has expanded its Ultimate range with the release of the new Stradale Profile. Touted by Ayrton as 'the most compact, lightweight and versatile luminaire in the Ultimate range,' it was built around the concept of minimizing the fixture’s footprint while significantly enhancing its performance, Stradale Profile is the first ultra-compact luminaire in Ayrton’s brand-new

1 Series. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of Ayrton solutions.

Stradale Profile’s design embodies the principle of uniformity that defines the Ultimate range. Through meticulous engineering and miniaturization, every detail is optimized to streamline the structure, refine effect modules, and minimize component size, pushing integration to new limits.

The new format has led to the development of an all-new, high efficiency 330W LED module, precisely calibrated at 6500K, delivering a luminous output of 20,000lm. Its light aligns perfectly with the optimal black body curve to ensure perfect neutrality.

Engineered for indoor and outdoor use in any environment—even salt-laden conditions, Stradale Profile delivers enhanced performance. Lightweight construction plays a key role in Stradale Profile’s performance: Tipping the scales at just 51.8 pounds (23.5kg), it sets an unprecedented benchmark for its category.

Stradale Profile features infinite continuous rotation as standard on both pan and tilt axes. Equipped with a 140mm front lens, its proprietary 13-lens optical system delivers a remarkable 13:1 zoom ratio, with a versatile range spanning from four degrees to 52 degrees.

Stradale Profile introduces an innovative ultra-fast CMY progressive gradient mixing system, ensuring seamless color transitions, brighter output and impeccable uniformity. A refined extended CTO system allows precise adjustment of color temperature from 2700K to 6500K, while a seven-position color wheel, equipped with specialized filters, expands the creative palette. For greater flexibility, Stradale Profile offers a fine-tuned color rendering index adjustment from 70 to 86.

Stradale Profile delivers an ultra-intense, tight beam for a luminaire of this category. A rapid 15-blade iris allows beam optimization with an adjustable range from 15% to 100%. The framing system enables precise positioning of each shutter blade across 100% of the beam with a +/- 90-degree rotation, ensuring flawless framing in any orientation.

The image section includes 19 high-definition interchangeable glass gobos across two wheels — nine rotating and ten fixed, designed to elevate textural and aerial effects. Stradale Profile’s effects module features a monochromatic animation wheel and two combinable rotating prisms: a five-facet circular prism and a four-facet linear prism designed for striking 3D effects, and a new multi-color filter combined with a distortion gobo to create breathtaking visual effects. Additionally, Stradale Profile offers two frost filters: one soft diffusion to smooth edges without altering the beam angle and a heavier diffusion for true wash applications.