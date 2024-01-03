KSCAPE and Samsung collaborate to create meeting room harmony.

The Samsung Display Experience Centre in Frankfurt is transforming its meeting room experience with the help of KSCAPE, part of the K-array professional audio ecosystem. With a solution based around KSCAPE RAIL, Samsung has eliminated the chaos of cables via integrated lighting and audio capabilities within a single dedicated product.

"Kris [Hogg, head of partnerships at Samsung] and I shared a frustration with modern meeting room disorganization and complexity," explained Tom Ríby, global sales and marketing manager at KSCAPE. "It was clear to us was that the productivity buzzkill caused by cable clutter and technological issues during video calls was a massive time and money drain to businesses. We started discussing how RAIL and Samsung could be used together to create an intelligent, elegant yet simplified meeting space—free from cables and with effortless plug-and-play connectivity.”

A key focus of this project was to challenge the existing norms of the meeting room experience. With the meeting space at Samsung's Experience Centre due for a refresh, the opportunity presented itself to showcase a new take on an advanced meeting room experience.

[Pro AV 2024: Now Trending]

Within the meeting space, two RAIL units with symmetric, tunable lighting are installed above the table. A Truffle-KTR25 subwoofer from K-array, positioned under the table, adds depth to the audio experience. A K-array Kommander-KA04 amplifier powers both RAIL and Truffle.

“RAIL takes the necessary components of a modern meeting space, clear audio and adjustable lighting, and puts them together into a form that eliminates excessive cabling and multiple control,” explained Ríby. “Thanks to the integration of control plug-ins the tunable lighting and audio can be controlled through the AMX Muse controller, giving room occupants the ability to adjust the room ambience throughout the day.”

(Image credit: K-array)

Samsung’s ‘The Wall’ screen, composed of modular LED panels, is used at the front of the room, ideal for formal executive meetings. A Samsung Flip 85-inch screen at the back of the room is used for more informal, collaborative meeting needs. Video conferencing is through a Logitech Rally Plus system. AMX CTC Pro acts as the unifying control system for all room technology and provides users with a plug-and-play experience. The room controls can switch seamlessly between meeting mode and video conference mode, eliminating the need to adjust speakers or plug in additional devices or laptops.

[Top Integrators 2023: Challenges for 2024]

“We’re pleased to partner with other technology manufacturers who share the same vision of simplified yet sophisticated meeting room technology,” said Hogg. “It was important to show the evolution and future of meeting rooms in this space. As part of this, removing the clutter and complexity at the table was a key factor in the design, making the room simple to use and understand. The addition of KSCAPE’s RAIL allowed us to include high-quality discrete audio and high-end lighting fixtures in one unit.

“It’s important to understand that it is more than just products; any meeting room system needs to bring together all the components into a single easy-to-use entity. The relationships between all the partners we work with are critical to ensuring the best possible user experience. KSCAPE, with its innovative design and integrated audio and lighting technology, plays a significant role in the success of this project.”