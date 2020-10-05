Kramer Introduces VIA GO² Wireless Presentation Device

The What: Kramer has launched the VIA GO² wireless presentation device, replacing its existing VIA GO.

The What Else: VIA GO² gives iOS, Android, Chromebook, PC, and Mac users instant wireless connectivity with 4K advanced presentation capabilities. The product features content streaming, video playback, and includes iOS, Windows, and Android mirroring. VIA GO² is compact (7x7cm) and flexible to install with both built-in Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity and includes 1024-bit encryption for secure use on the internal network.

Easy wireless sharing is enabled from any device by using either the VIA app, a web browser such as Chrome or FireFox, or by using standard Miracast or Airplay protocols, directly from the built-in wireless capabilities of the VIA device.

VIA GO² supports up to 4K30 resolution using the VIA app Multimedia feature. Two participants can simultaneously present content on main display, and distance participants can share content using Chrome and FireFox web browsers. The product is also natively compatible with VIA Site Management (VSM) Software and VIA Pad for enhanced management.

The Bottom Line: The VIA GO2 features a 4K HDMI output and secure content sharing, and its compact size enables flexible installation, like mounting behind displays. Its powerful features make it well suited for a range of applications, including presentation environments, small- to mid-sized meeting rooms, classrooms, and huddle spaces.