Kramer Launches VIA 3.0 Wireless Collaboration Platform

The What: Kramer has launched VIA 3.0, the latest version of its wireless presentation and collaboration platform.

The What Else: Representing the changing needs of the market, the software update prioritizes features including an improved UI/UX, enhanced VC support, and increased security.

Integrated with Kramer VIA Versa functionality, participants can drive a meeting from their own device. Launching on their laptop their preferred videoconferencing session from Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet, users can wirelessly connect and control the in-room devices, including microphones, speakers, and other videoconferencing AV peripherals. VIA Versa has now been added to the VIA Campus models of the family and has been enhanced with additional audio and video selection options for higher flexibility.

VIA enables users to live stream sessions to leading platforms like YouTube, Kaltura, and Panopto. Educators as well as presenters can enjoy all the benefits of VIA’s full suite of advanced collaboration tools, while in-class and at-home participants get a more immersive experience, thanks to the new RTMP/RTMPS protocol support out of the VIA box.

At the back end, VIA Site Management (VSM) has also been revamped to offer a new user experience and additions for easier and faster VIA device configuration and supervision. Much focus has been put on redesigning the digital signage module, which now offers scheduling of dynamic content, drag-and-drop operation, and a more visual orientation, guiding the user through the experience, highlighting key steps and interactivity points.

The Bottom Line: The VIA 3.0 software update features a refreshed user experience and interface across all VIA platforms including the web portal and client applications. The layout is optimized to enhance user workflows across new meeting needs, such as remote working and hybrid learning scenarios.