Kramer Debuts Omnivore KM-2B Conferencing Microphone

The What: Debuted at ISE 2020, Kramer’s Omnivore KM-2B is a multi-purpose dual-boundary microphone designed for meeting and conferencing spaces.

The What Else: The Omnivore KM-2B eliminates comb filtering and maximizes acoustic energy, providing improved clarity and flexibility. Omnivore KM-2B has three selectable polar patterns, allowing versatility for any type of installation:

Omnidirectional – For use in small/medium meeting spaces

Sub-cardioid – Under the display in a huddle space

Cardioid – On the podium for the lecturer

A selectable high-pass filter (HPF) at 120Hz helps to avoid any “boominess” and table noises. A boost mode of an extra 12dB of microphone sensitivity allows an important gain stage—if the microphone is far from the speaker, or in case the volume is too high, boost can be cancelled to avoid clipping at the microphone.

Omnivore KM-2B is the brainchild of Yuval Kramer, director of audio at Kramer, who wanted a flexible corporate microphone that was simple to master. “KM-2B can be installed and configured by an individual with minimal audio expertise,” he said. “The switchable pickup polar patterns will help the user get excellent results in minimum time, allowing simple trial and error and providing totally flexible installation.”

The Bottom Line: The two microphones in the KM-2B can be summed into a single channel or output two separate signals for redundancy in critical installations or recordings of a conversation between two people, each with his microphone.

Omnivore KM-2B will be available from Q3, 2020.