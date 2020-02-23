Kramer Announces XSPerience Family of DSP Solutions

The What: At ISE 2020, as Kramer demonstrated its flexible approach to audio management with a new range of Kramer XSPerience DSP products.

The What Else: Designed specifically for huddle spaces, the DSP-62-AEC from Kramer is a plug-and-play mini-audio DSP solution. Meeting the needs and demands of organizations that continue to invest in huddle spaces to complement their larger meeting rooms, the new DSP-62-AEC keeps participants connected and the conversation flowing in more compact areas.

All prime connectivity options are catered for, with bi-directional audio via USB, dual HDMI inputs, and one HDMI output with de-embedding to manage any type of presentation. DSP-62-AEC can support four analog microphones and an additional stereo audio input. Furthermore, DSP-62-AEC can route and mix any audio source, with a DSP engine.

The latest AFM-20DSP audio matrix from Kramer does not limit integrators with fixed and rigid ports, but rather offers total compliance with whatever the system requires. With the integrated Kramer Flex I/O technology, users can configure the device to 14 inputs and six outputs from the built-in web-based user interface.

The integrated Kramer Flex I/O technology enables users to configure the analog port configuration as they wish, using the default 12 x 8 I/O matrix configuration or selecting from one of the many other preset I/O configurations. Users can route any input to any output, even between different formats (for example, route an analog input to an S/PDIF output). Control volume and DSP per port, and route any of the ports to the power amplifier.

“We know AV and IT integrators face vast amount of challenges daily and never know what tomorrow brings, so we created a family of products that can cover almost any type of installation,” said Yuval Kramer, director of audio at Kramer. “Flexible ports give you the ability to have 12 inputs and eight outputs for one installation, and with the same product also offer a 16x4, or a 6x14, or a 10x10 installation. The integrator can stock up on a single product and doesn’t need to worry about six different flavors. Consultants can design tens of different systems with the same DSP software and use it everywhere, while minimizing additional boxes and the connectivity issues without trying to chase the latest FW version of eight different products."

The Bottom Line: Kramer’s new XSPerience DSP products are designed for huddle rooms, conference rooms of any size, and large corporate connectivity.