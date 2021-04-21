Konftel Strengthens Climate Neutral Ethos

Konftel has earned an official Climate Neutral certification for the second year in a row; the company says it was the first in the collaboration devices sector to earn the certification.

Climate Neutral Certified status means all greenhouse gas emissions have been offset, across all aspects of the business—from manufacturing and product packaging to transportation. Konftel says it continues to cut impact at source as well with a series of new initiatives announced.

By investing in worldwide carbon credits, forest conservation, renewable energy, and carbon capture technologies, all benefit. Forest conservation in Zimbabwe, water filtration in Cambodia and renewable energy in India are some of the many projects to be supported by Konftel so far.

“Konftel is certified for the second successive year with the Climate Neutral standard. This means we have offset all our greenhouse gas emissions and are taking action to further reduce those emissions," said Konftel CMO Stefan Eriksson. "Today’s hybrid working trends has triggered a huge explosion is conferencing equipment sales. But buying from Konftel ensures our customers have a ‘clear climate conscience’ that there is no overall impact on the planet. We believe every company should be climate neutral.”

As well as the investment in its carbon credit program, Konftel will continue to reduce future business travel by staff, once the pandemic is over. It has replaced all plastic packaging for accessory cables with paper-based alternatives.

Furthermore, new pledges include all company-owned cars becoming electric by the end of 2021. Konftel will ‘climate-optimize’ packaging for all deliveries sent from its head office. This includes replacing plastic bubble wrap with recycled paper, minimizing carton sizes, switching from plastic tape and using thermal labels that require less energy and generate less waste. In addition Konftel will explore options for improved energy efficiency at its biggest manufacturing sites.

“When customers buy from us, they know they are buying from an organization which has no carbon footprint whatsoever; zero emissions," Eriksson concluded. “This is a huge statement of intent. The technology we produce works in harmony with our climate neutral philosophy. More conference calling means less car and rail journeys, fewer flights, less-full offices, reduced gas ,and electricity consumption. The two strategies operate together. By choosing Konftel, they really can conference with a clear climate conscience.”