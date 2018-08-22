ISE Airways: Chartered Flights to Get Visitors and Exhibitors to Barcelona

ISE said it will look at providing chartered flights for attendees and exhibitors located in areas where demand for flights to Barcelona is high, but supply is low.

Speaking to AVTE, ISE MD Mike Blackman said that ISE plans to speak with airlines around Europe where flights are scarce or likely to sell out quickly, potentially leaving people unable to attend or pay sky-high prices.

He said, where additional capacity from the airlines directly is not possible, ISE will instead look at bridging the deficit themselves.

“We’re going to work with the airlines to try and get them to increase their capacities where required," said Blackman. "If the airlines can't help us, and we think there aren’t enough seats flying from, say, London to Barcelona, then we will negotiate charters. We’re not going into competition with the airliners, but at the end of the day, we want people to be able to get here and for a reasonable price."