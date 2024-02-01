ISE 2024 Info: 'Experience is Everything' for Christie, Plus More Can't-Miss Booths

ISE 2024 has begun. Whether you are at Fira Barcelona, Gran Via or following product news from afar, don't worry, we got you covered.

Today, checkout what's on tap in the Christie, MSolutions, RGB Spectrum, MAXHUB, and CODA Audio stands.

‘Experience is Everything’ on the Christie

(Image credit: Christie)

In Hall 3 at stand 3K500, Christie will present its latest visual solutions, including LED video walls, 1DLP laser projectors, RGB pure laser projectors, and powerful content management and processing solutions. With several first-time product showings in the region, visitors will see how the latest technologies perform in a range of engaging applications, under this year’s theme of ‘Experience is Everything.’

Christie’s new LED video wall solution, Core Series III, makes its debut at the show. Available in five pixel pitches, it’s 40% more energy efficient, and 30% lighter than its predecessor, Core Series II. Designed to make an impact in venues including retail, hospitality, and public spaces, Core Series III delivers value, reliability, and performance.

Six Christie 4K13-HS 1DLP laser projectors will make their debut at ISE and will be used to project up, down, and all around, using content created by THÉORIZ and sensory technology provided by Augmenta, both recognized for creating unconventional experiences for customers. Attendees can experience this immersive room for themselves at ISE.

MSolutions Unveils Quadview Processor

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will introduce and demonstrate its new quadview video processor at stand 5G820. Designed to help customers scale and display four video sources in a single screen, the new MS-41Q device can accept four HDMI sources and upscale any input resolution to 4K@60 4:4:4 with up to 18Gbps bandwidth for monitoring purposes for live production, security, and other applications.

The MSolutions MS-41Q provides flexibility for users, supporting six pre-defined screen layouts. An extra eight customized screen layouts can be quickly modified on the fly to support new viewpoints in dynamically changing environments, including university campuses and busy shopping centers. Fast switching between input channels and screen layout modes provides clean and seamless transitions between display sources, which can include cameras, media players, and computers among other HDMI sources. Users can also monitor HDMI audio sources, selectable via the unit’s front panel.

MSolutions simplifies configuration scenarios through its MS-OPS AV-over-IP management tool, allowing users to create and adjust layouts from a web browser, and translate layouts to the screen over the IP network. MS-41Q display sources can also be controlled via an RS-232 interface, and its 1RU enclosure fits cleanly into any rack system for use in production studios, security offices (hotels, retail environments), and command and control rooms (large campuses, government facilities.)

RGB Spectrum Unveils Next Generation Video Distribution and Display Solutions

Attendees to RGB Spectrum's booth 3K930 will see its latest product innovations designed to revolutionize video distribution and display at the desk, on the video wall, or for mobile deployment.

At ISE 2024, RGB Spectrum will unveil:

Zio Recording and Media Server: Available in various models designed to support multiple stream recording and playback simultaneously, with storage options sized to meet customer requirements. Playback options include synchronized group playback, pause playback, different speeds, jump to time, and more.

Available in various models designed to support multiple stream recording and playback simultaneously, with storage options sized to meet customer requirements. Playback options include synchronized group playback, pause playback, different speeds, jump to time, and more. Zio 2100 Series: RGB Spectrum’s newest family of encoders, decoders, and multiviewers delivers compact, affordable units that support up to 4Kp60 resolution. These units support PoE++, eliminating the need for a dedicated power cord by providing power via the Ethernet port. All units are TAA- and BAA-compliant.

RGB Spectrum’s newest family of encoders, decoders, and multiviewers delivers compact, affordable units that support up to 4Kp60 resolution. These units support PoE++, eliminating the need for a dedicated power cord by providing power via the Ethernet port. All units are TAA- and BAA-compliant. QuadView IPX and SuperView IPX: The QuadView and SuperView IPX multiviewers support IP and local baseband sources. The QuadView IPX supports up to four resizable windows containing any IP or baseband content combo. The SuperView IPX supports up to four resizable IP and four resizable baseband sources.

The QuadView and SuperView IPX multiviewers support IP and local baseband sources. The QuadView IPX supports up to four resizable windows containing any IP or baseband content combo. The SuperView IPX supports up to four resizable IP and four resizable baseband sources. XtendPoint Link: XtendPoint KVM-over-IP system is the industry leader in advanced, multi-user KVM systems. Featuring innovative multiviewer desktop displays, an operator can access up to eight computers over two monitors simultaneously. With the addition of the new XtendPoint Link, users can customize their workspaces to handle ever larger arrays of monitors by combining XtendPoint receivers with single mouse and keyboard controls of all controllable systems.

MAXHUB to Launch the All-in-one Commercial Display CMD Series

MAXHUB will launch the innovative all-in-one Commercial Display CMD Series, the Teams-certified MAXHUB XT Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms, and a host of new integrated design products ranging from LED solutions to unified communication solutions at booth 2P300.

MAXHUB Commercial Display CMD Series: The all-in-one commercial display designed for collaboration in small to medium-sized meeting rooms combines a monitor, camera, microphone, speakers, and operating system into a single integrated device.

The all-in-one commercial display designed for collaboration in small to medium-sized meeting rooms combines a monitor, camera, microphone, speakers, and operating system into a single integrated device. MAXHUB XT Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms: The entry-level MAXHUB XCore Kit—which includes the XCore Kit and two UC peripherals, S07 and W31, all certified for Microsoft —is designed to seamlessly upgrade small and medium-sized BYOD rooms to fully certified Microsoft Teams Rooms.

The entry-level MAXHUB XCore Kit—which includes the XCore Kit and two UC peripherals, S07 and W31, all certified for Microsoft —is designed to seamlessly upgrade small and medium-sized BYOD rooms to fully certified Microsoft Teams Rooms. MAXHUB Videobar UC S15: This all-in-one videobar is designed specifically for huddle rooms and small meeting spaces. It supports both wired and wireless BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) connectivity, as well as wireless projection capabilities. The MAXHUB UC S15 has a built-in 4K camera with advanced AI features such as auto framing, speaker tracking, intelligent framing and more.

CODA Audio Launches LINUS6.4 Amplifier

(Image credit: CODA)

CODA Audio released its new LINUS6.4-iD installation amplifier at booth 7C800 and an Experience Room for demonstrations (8E4). The unit, the first produced by CODA’s recently created amplifier engineering R&D team, is part of the company’s roadmap towards an entirely new LINUS DSP amplifier platform. This move will use its own proprietary Class D amplifier technology to provide enhanced sonic and power performance.

[Watch SPACE by CODA Melt Your Face Off]



The LINUS6.4-iD drives the vast majority of CODA’s family of loudspeakers with the exception of line arrays and sensor-controlled subwoofers, and can be controlled by LINUS Control which offers full network control and monitoring over Ethernet. Additionally, the LINUS6.4-iD can be controlled via LINUS App which allows full control from a mobile device using its built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

LINUS6.4-iD is a four-channel DSP networkable installation amplifier delivering 4 x 1500 W of clean power in a convenient and lightweight 19”/1U package. Advanced Class D discrete power stages with DC-coupled DACs, together with a high-efficiency SMPS with PFC provide unrivalled power density and minimal thermal dissipation. The innovative PCB layout design integrates DSP, four amplifiers, and SMPS on a single PCB for enhanced sound quality, pinpoint control, and rugged protection.