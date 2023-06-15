Watch SPACE by CODA Melt Your Face Off at InfoComm 2023

SPACE by CODA was introduced to the U.S. market on opening day of InfoComm 2023 in a demonstration that captured all the senses. The new technological concept, coined as where “art and music meet technology,” is being showcased to attendees in Audio Demo Room W240B at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday, with an additional showing at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

In the one-hour, completely immersive session, the company shows visitors how it challenges their perception of sound by making an almost invisible solution that provides a full sensory experience. After a brief history of the company—and its concept of less is more—SPACE by CODA focuses on the three W’s, or WWW as CODA calls it: What you hear, What you see, and What you don’t see. What attendees hear—and feel in an intense demo that combines art, lights, and pulsating, crisp sound—was 3D spatial sound from every corner of the room. What attendees saw was artwork from Eric Decastro, specifically designed for SPACE by CODA and to be used in its panels. What attendees didn’t see was more than 20 loudspeakers and more than 100 absorbers and 12 diffusors from a solution that seamless blends with any architecture.

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

SPACE by CODA succeeds in making audio invisible and architecture less detrimental to acoustics, as anyone in the demo can hardly tell where the sound is coming out of. The SPACE Hub immersive processor powers the system with a DDP driver, producing real-time audio processing. The panels themselves blend in so easily, only 7cm deep and fully modular so one can configure them for any size, from a boardroom to an opera stage, and even residential installations.

The unified solution—which collaborates a 4K projector screen, LED lighting, and advanced acoustical treatment into a truly immersive 3D experience—provides the professional aural experience end users are searching for, while presenting integrators with a solution that virtually disappears into the environment, and can be displayed simply as a piece of art. CODA took attendees through the many verticals SPACE by CODA was designed for from hospitality to live event venues and museums and houses of worship.

[Follow All the Products, News, and Insights from INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network]

French composer Jean Michel Sarre shared his thoughts during the presentation, stating that “music is not flat.” By the demonstration’s end, attendees realize just that: SPACE by CODA isn’t merely a solution that enhances the acoustics of a room—it is an experience that immerses all of the senses.