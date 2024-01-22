ISE 2024 Info: AVIXA's 'Non-Stop' Week and More Innovations You Must See

ISE 2024 is right around the corner. Before you hit up the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, find out what you don't want to miss with our weekly ISE 2024 Info updates.

Today, we look at AVIXA, PSNI Global Alliance, 1 SOUND, K-array, and Jetbuilt.

AVIXA Will Present a Nonstop Week of Learning and Networking

(Image credit: AVIXA)

AVIXA will host an engaging program of learning and networking, including an extensive conference program, interactive sessions with thought leaders at Xchange LIVE, a livestream of AVIXA TV from the show floor, and much more.

The vast conference program at ISE is produced by AVIXA and CEDIA with partnering associations and subject matter experts. The program includes the Smart Building Conference, Control Rooms Summit, Smart Home Technology Conference, Content Production & Distribution Summit, Digital Signage Summit, Smart Workplace Summit, Live Events Summit, and Education Technology Summit.

In addition, AVIXA and CEDIA will host a three-hour Sustainability Workshop to address the importance for the AV industry to adapt to the global issues of climate change and nature loss.

AVIXA Premium and Elite Members are eligible for an approximate 30% discount on all ISE conferences. All conferences except the Smart Home Technology Conference are eligible for CTS renewal units.

Tech Talks, presented in English and Spanish, will explore technology innovations and business developments in the AV industry. During these free sessions, attendees will hear from the creators at the Sphere, Moment Factory, u22 Film Festival, Llum 24 Barcelona, and more. The Tech Talks will take place on the ISE main stage in Hall 4, Tuesday through Thursday.

AVIXA Xchange LIVE (booth 4G300) will return to ISE with four days of sessions covering disruptive tech, environmental, social governance in AV, professional development, and much more. Xchange LIVE will also host daily meetups to mingle with peers and build new contacts.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the session “Is AI biased?” will discuss how AI plays an increasingly pivotal role in shaping our lives, from decision-making algorithms to personalized recommendations. However, as AI systems become more integrated into our society, concerns about bias in these systems have come to the forefront. This session will dive into this complex issue.

Also on Wednesday, the session “How can we make pro AV more sustainable?” will highlight the benefits of lifecycle analysis, responsible sourcing, and upcycling. Panelists will share their perspectives on how “green use” of AV and IT equipment can be organized, managed, and monitored.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, the session “How EdTech Can Enhance Social and Emotional Learning in the Classroom” will focus on how success in education depends on cultivating not just cognitive abilities but also emotional wellbeing and character fortitude. Qualities such as curiosity, compassion, and courage are vital for shaping well-rounded individuals. The session will discuss how developing social-emotional learning (SEL) with the help of digital tools can support learners’ healthy integration into society.

Throughout the week, AVIXA will host several networking events at Xchange LIVE, bringing together the AVIXA Women’s Council, AV marketers, education technology managers, and more groups.

PSNI Global Alliance to Launch Worldwide Service and Support

(Image credit: PSNI Global Alliance)

PSNI Global Alliance will launch its Global Service and Support Network Operations Center (NOC) and Global Help Desk at ISE 2024. PSNI will be providing fully assisted NOC demonstrations on a replicated service desk at its stand in Hall 2, V300 throughout the four-day event. Powered by Diversified’s Pulse, a tenured PSNI Certified Solution Provider, the Service and Support platform delivers a global service solution with advanced remote monitoring, diagnostics, global help desk, and onsite services. Combined with PSNI’s 250+ certified locations worldwide, this is an unrivaled service solution for clients seeking ongoing support and proactive monitoring and maintenance of their AV/UCC solutions.

The service partnership enables organizations to ensure security, stability, and longevity across their AV and IT operational landscape. Combining PSNI’s global strength, the service provides deep expertise in networked technology with a proven track record of supporting highly visible, business-critical operations worldwide to monitor, manage, report, and analyze the IoT landscape.

The PSNI Service and Support NOC subscription are available through its Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) worldwide. For on-site support, licensed Certified Solution Providers participate in the global dispatch program of over 250+ locations worldwide, providing total peace of mind that global projects receive support wherever they are in the world.

Other key benefits of PSNI Service and Support include:

Proactive Alerts and Monitoring

Remote Diagnosis and Resolution

Advanced Analytics and Custom Reports

KSCAPE to Launch RAIL S

KSCAPE will celebrate five years of pioneering merging technologies with the launch of RAIL S, a family of alternative solutions designed to complement and enhance the RAIL family of solutions. RAIL S Track will be unveiled to the market, which aims to seamlessly blend lighting and integrated professional sound within a traditional track system. You can see it at booth 7F300.

With a 1.2-meter design, this linear architectural lighting system combines projectors, changeable optics and other striking lighting options with professional audio powered by K-array. Encompassed within one device, RAIL S products enable the integration of professional audio and lighting technology without the risk of compromising aesthetics or interfering with an architect's designs.

Recent installations of RAIL in corporate workplaces include the new offices of U.S.-based distributor, Pavion, Armstrong Ceilings HQ in Pennsylvania, the Cleveland Museum, and the corporate offices of JLL Singapore. RAIL S is more compact, which helps to simplify installation and make its specification appropriate in a wider range of spaces. On the other hand, optional ‘plug-in’ accessories enable highly customizable lighting, including a variety of projectors and spotlights. Finally, the ability to power RAIL S products with a 48V industry-standard power supply is useful in several established markets.

1 SOUND to Unveil Auralis Prediction and 3D Design Software

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

1 SOUND will be announcing Auralis and the application's future release date at ISE. The company will be presenting demonstrations of the software’s beta version at booth 7J420 in the center aisle of Audio Hall 7.

Auralis, the 3D audio design and prediction software, is a 3D software application that is a multi-purpose sound design tool that enables precise, high-resolution, full-color audio predictions of your loudspeaker design in a three-dimensional space. Users can import 27 different types of files, including SketchUp (SKP) and AutoCAD (DXF) files, or easily create your own three-dimensional space. This software is intuitive with a modern user experience, you can easily navigate around your design with fingertip free-rotation and organize your design easily with named groups.

Auralis is streamlined and straightforward with clear direction to easily build or import your space and adjust the system’s mechanical information with all 1 SOUND rigging accessories. Auralis allows users to quickly put together a line array using 1 SOUND’s Tower Series, for example, and automatically splay for uniform coverage, giving a quick and accurate place to start system optimization.

Jetbuilt to Unveil Project Platform for Everyone

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

Jetbuilt (booth 4K260) will introduce the Project Platform for Everyone, a strategy to unite project stakeholders and fuel collaboration between manufacturers, consultants, dealers, vendors and end users. Jetbuilt’s platform delivers multifaceted capabilities to sell, manage, and support projects quickly and efficiently. At ISE 2024, Jetbuilt will showcase new features and enhancements within its user-friendly, purpose-built platform. This strategic shift towards fostering unity among audiovisual professionals will take center stage at ISE 2024, where Jetbuilt plans to showcase its evolved focus through a new initiative, Project Platform for Everyone.

In addition to empowering integrators to build, sell, and manage projects with unparalleled speed and efficiency, Jetbuilt’s platform facilitates real-time communication among diverse roles. Portal enables integrators to share pertinent information, such as project status, drawings and designs, equipment manuals and other project details, with their clients. The detailed information sharing occurs within the platform to provide an organized, singular database to encase information and communication.

Jetbuilt’s platform eliminates redundancies to streamline communication processes by providing a standardised tool, effectively dismantling the silos that traditionally separate professionals across the industry.