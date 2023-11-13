Watch Pavion Elevate the Modern Office with KSCAPE's RAIL

"We wanted to create a space that we could bring our customers to, and we are proud of."

Kristina VanderBrink, director of southeast regional sales for Pavion, said this of the recently opened Raleigh, NC-based regional office. The goal of the new space was twofold: The integrator wanted to showcase its innovative technology solutions to its customers while providing an updated working environment for its employees. The project was undertaken in a collaboration between Pavion and IA Architects.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022]

Per a company release, one product stood out to Pavion: KSCAPE’s RAIL. The solution served as the centerpiece of the lighting and sound integration. "The integrated lighting modes were ideal for the zonal spaces at Pavion," the release read. "Once installed, the team would have the control, via CASAMBI, to seamlessly adjust the lighting and therefore the atmosphere of each area, whether to enhance productivity during the working day or to create ambience for evening events. Furthermore, the cost-efficiency of using a single device for multiple functions further solidified the decision."

A total of 75 ceiling-hung RAIL units were installed along with four K-array Rumble subwoofers, specifically in the reception area and Experience Center. The new office also includes LG video screens in each of its meeting rooms and personal office spaces and Poly Studio 2-in-1 microphone and camera units. In the Customer Experience Center, a Jupiter widescreen monitor adds to the immersive experience established using eight RAIL units with integrated CASAMBI lighting control in an arrangement of four ‘L-shapes.’

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

Take a look for yourself in the video case study below.