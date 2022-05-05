ISE 2022: What to Know About MSE Audio's Audio Distribution Ecosystem

MSE Audio, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, will feature a live demonstration of the STNet Dante and AES67 compatible audio distribution ecosystem at ISE 2022 in stand 3-P630. The display will also feature two new SoundTube speakers—the IPD-TSB2.0 STNet Dante-enabled sound bar and the LA 880I and LA 808I line array speakers.

IPD TSB2.0 is an ultra-thin two-way Dante-enabled soundbar that features a built-in amplifier and DSP (digital signal processor). The high-quality soundbar is configurable using SoundTube STNet Control Center software for precise controls with audio distribution applications.

(Image credit: MSE Audio)

SoundTube's LA880i-II and LA808i-II line array speakers are now available with an updated aluminum cabinet for a contemporary look and cleaner aesthetic. The LA880i-II's advanced LAPS (Line Array-Point Source) three-way design provides a very short near-field extent and robust far-field performance. The LA808i-II is designed to increase the directivity of low frequencies to reduce reverberation and increase low frequencies.

The recently announced UL 2043 certification of the SoundTube IPD-Hub 2 DSP Amplifier for use in plenum spaces give integrators more diverse installation options with reduced installation time for their Dante or AES67 jobs. With the IPD-Hub 2 amplifier, integrators can create a complete Dante-enabled audio system using SoundTube RVC-1 controls without using a traditional DSP. Using a decentralized DSP amplifier in each zone rather than a centralized DSP greatly reduces hardware costs making an IPD-HUB 2 networked audio system about the same price as a conventional 70/100V distributed audio system.

(Image credit: MSE Audio)

The IPD-HUB 2 amplifier works with the SoundTube STNet Switch II which is a rack-mountable, 16-port (40W per port), audio-prioritized gigabit switch designed for use in Dante networks. In addition to the 16 RJ45 ports, the STNet Switch II also includes two SFP ports for fiber and high-speed Ethernet connectivity. It’s easily wired with CAT5 or CAT6 between the switch, speakers, and all other endpoints and is UL and CE listed.

The IPD-HUB 2 amp and STNet speakers are managed by STNet Control Center, SoundTube’s proprietary setup software. It is used with IPD-HUB 2 to set levels, EQ, delay, high and low pass, 40W PoE power, and has a pink noise generator. The software also monitors the speaker’s functions. It will report problems with the amp, temperature, and voice coils. In addition to these functions when used with the IPD-HUB 2 and a RVC (remote volume control) it sets up the IPD-HUB 2’s DSP for two sources in up to eight zones with ducking priorities. The IPD-Hub 2 can be linked in a zone to expand coverage and is ideal for small to medium-sized applications, including bars, restaurants, hospitality, education facilities and more.

The SoundTube/MSE Audio stand will also feature a variety of commercial audio solutions including our EN 54 part 24-rated loudspeaker solutions that meet the EU’s standard for fire detection and alarm systems, Focal Point domes for sound-triggering applications such as museums and Solid Drive’s invisible sound transducers for foreground, background, and sound masking applications. Soundsphere and Rockustics products, including the award-winning Cherry Bomb, will also be featured.