Mitul Soni Joins MSE Audio’s International Sales Team

MSE Audio, parent company of seven commercial and residential audio brands, announced that Mumbai-based Mitul Soni has been appointed techno commercial lead to work with commercial audio resellers, consultants, and integrators in India.

Mitul Soni (Image credit: MSE Audio)

“I am excited to take on this opportunity. SoundTube has the perfect mix of product offerings for the ever-growing commercial audio market while catering to the vertical market needs”, said Soni. “MSE Audio's commercial range of products offer a strong value proposition. Their unique out-of-the-box approach to product design ensures we have the right product for the most demanding of the venues/Installations.”

As techno commercial lead in India, Soni is responsible for leading SoundTube, SolidDrive and Soundsphere business in the region. Soni works closely with AV Systems integrators, dealers, technology consultants and rental companies to provide systems design, negotiations, product supply and tech support for customer projects and events.

“Mitul is a great asset for us in the region,” said Ken Hecht, vice president. “India is a growing market, and his support and knowledge of the local region will help our customers grow their AV businesses. We are excited to have him on the team.”

Spring trade show lineup

Visit the MSE Audio team with SoundTube, SolidDrive, Rockustics, Phase Technology, Induction Dynamics, and dARTS at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) May 10-13, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, stand 3P360 and at InfoComm in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 8-10, 2022, in the SoundTube Entertainment booth W2015. Demonstrations will include STNET applications featuring PoE Dante solutions and the new Theater Sound Designer.