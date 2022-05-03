ISE 2022 Debuts: Hall Technologies to Showcase Expanded Product Line

Exhibiting for the first time at ISE, Hall Technologies, a global AV company specializing in end-to-end solutions, will be unveiling no fewer than 13 new products alongside a selection of existing products designed to address USB workflows. Solutions on offer include stand-alone components as well as end-to-end solutions. Two live demos focus on robust management of audio and video signals, addressing the presenting challenges common in today’s work environments.

EMCEE200

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

The EMCEE200 is a powerful tool for managing the challenges inherent in video conferencing, collaboration, lecture, and remote learning for education and training, and live streaming for YouTube, Facebook and OBS platforms. With picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-over-picture (POP) capabilities, the seamless multiview presentation switcher and scaler features a built-in dual MIC mixer and can process up to four 4K@60 video sources with zero latency. The EMCEE not only records the presentation to an external storage device, but also provides USB3.0 4K capture to stream live with no additional hardware.

Discovery 2

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Discovery 2 is a cost-effective 4K signal extension kit with flexible USB and HDMI capabilities for software video conferencing and audio extraction. It was designed specifically to address signal extension for multiple participants in the classroom, huddle space or conference room. Comprising an HDBaseT 2.0 Wall Plate transmitter and stand-alone desktop receiver, Discovery 2 communicates through soft-codec video conferencing to maximize applications such as Zoom, Teams, Skype, WebEx and more. This kit is ideal for situations where USB must be extended alongside HDMI for display interactivity for items such as interactive whiteboards or projectors. Additional analog de-embedding allows connection of an external audio system with a projector when used in classroom/meeting room. With both U.S. and UK options available, Discovery 2 makes collaboration easy.