ISE 2022: Christie Looks to Reunite and Innovate with the Pro AV Industry

Reuniting in person at ISE 2022 at Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía, from May 10-13, Christie, a leader in creating the world’s best shared experiences, will showcase its latest products and integrated solutions. In Hall 3, stand 3K600, guests can see Christie's RGB pure laser projection technology, LED video walls, content management and processing and a string of first-time showings. From complex to straightforward AV solutions, Christie has the industry covered with end-to-end solutions for virtually any application requiring visual display technology.

“We are thrilled to once again be meeting partners and customers in-person at ISE,” said Arlonna Seymour, executive director, corporate marketing, Christie. “Our latest innovations on show are a perfect complement to our existing product lineup, allowing partners to create visually compelling, effective integrated solutions. With Professional Services, we have another layer of support to help design, manufacture, deploy and support AV display systems, empowering partners to focus on creating the best experiences for their clients.”

A range of integrated Christie solutions will be on show at Hall 3 Stand 3K600. Two stacked M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors and MicroTiles LED will be combined to create an attention-grabbing projection mapped logo and screen above the stand, with the new Pandoras Box Version 8.6 managing content for the display. Below it will be a tech demo of Christie’s award-winning MicroTiles LED, in a new 1-millimeter pixel pitch.

In a tech preview, the eye-catching 50,000 lumen Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector, will light up the back screen of the booth in brilliant color, while the Inspire Series DWU960-iS 1DLP laser projector will make its tradeshow debut in a blended display with Mystique Lite, a camera-based alignment software, which will keep the array aligned with the click of a button.

Attendees will see an archway lit up with Core Series II LED in a range of pixel pitches, including the new 0.9-millimeter pixel pitch. Additional first-time showings include Access Series LCD displays, as well as Captiva DWU500 laser projectors, which will illuminate the screen behind the hospitality stand.

The Christie stand is the safest space at ISE

Active on the Christie stand will be Christie CounterAct with patented Care222 technology. Designed to add another layer of defense to indoor spaces, Christie CounterAct is the first UV disinfection technology developed for use around people. Christie CounterAct uses proprietary filtered far-UVC light to eliminate 99% of pathogens on surfaces in indoor spaces, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19, influenza, bacteria, and other antibiotic-resistant superbugs by damaging the DNA or RNA of the pathogen, which leaves them unable to reproduce and infect humans.

Christie’s Brent Peckover, director, industrial applications, will be a part of “The Post-Pandemic Smart Building” opening panel at ISE’s Smart Building Conference on May 9 at 10:55 a.m. (local time) in Hall 5 (#5X200), followed by his own track presentation at 1 p.m. on “Clean buildings—planning disinfection in your smart facility with Far-UVC light.”

Visitors to the stand will also be able to learn more about Christie Professional Services which helps partners prolong the life of their customers’ AV systems by proactively maintaining, troubleshooting, and resolving critical system issues that reduce the burden on support staff.

Christie GS and HS 1DLP laser projectors will also be on display at the Legrand booth (Hall 3, stand N500).