New Christie Projectors Combine Performance and Reliability

Christie announced the addition of two new models to its line-up of class-leading 1DLP projectors. Designed and built to offer both performance and reliability for high-use environments, the new Christie GS Series models are available in two brightness options: 9,000 ISO lumens and 10,600 ISO lumens, and are ideal for installations including meeting rooms, education spaces, museums, houses of worship, and more.

“With their compact footprint and quiet operation, the new Christie GS Series models won’t distract audiences from the bright, vibrant projected images,” said Joel St-Denis, director of product management for Christie. “For installations that require multiple projectors, such as smaller entertainment venues, places of worship and themed attractions, the included warping and blending tools will save both time and money.”

The new projectors feature laser illumination, which offers 20,000 hours of consistent illumination to 50 percent brightness and a low total cost of operation-there is no need for lamp or filter replacements, which also reduces maintenance.

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie Twist warping and blending tools are built into the new GS models, allowing for quick and easy alignment onto irregular screens for multi-projector blending. With Christie Mystique Lite, an optional camera-based alignment software that works with an inexpensive webcam, up to three horizontal projectors can be automatically stacked and aligned on a flat screen or surface in minutes, saving significant time and labor costs. Mystique Lite is available for download at no additional cost and can be easily upgraded to other tiers of Mystique software, to warp, stack and blend larger projection arrays on a more complex screen or surface.

The new models deliver content to suit the application, including support of HD 3D content via sync in/out, picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture for video conferencing, and DICOM mode for medical imagery. For installation flexibility, GS Series includes DVI, HDMI, HDBaseT and 3GSDI inputs.

The new GS Series projectors are available with a full suite of motorized interchangeable lenses. The Christie DWU880-GS is available in black or white, including TAA-compliant models. The DWU1100-GS is available in black, and in a TAA-compliant model.