Christie Laser Projectors Inspire Guests at Expo 2020 Dubai

More than 70 Christie laser projectors are helping to inspire visitors in Mission Possible–The Opportunity Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Bringing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to life, the interactive exhibition journey addresses the most fundamental global challenges of our time and sheds light on what can be achieved when individuals and communities work together. A total of 72 Christie laser projectors were installed to deliver engaging visuals throughout.

[AV Network Interviews Christie]

Guests are greeted by an introductory video that sets the scene for the pavilion and the visitor journey ahead. The pavilion is then divided into three ‘tracks’, each focusing on one of three essential needs: water, food, and energy. Visitors are guided by the stories of three individuals (guides) in each track whose actions were implemented with minimal resources yet had a life-changing impact.

Interactive games, which also use Christie projection, encourage participation and help to engage visitors in the process of change and visitors are introduced to people from the guide’s communities whose lives has changed for the better because of these actions. These stories are brought to life with projection mapping onto model environments and wraparound video content overhead, adding further detail and richness to the real-life stories.

(Image credit: Christie)

“Mission Possible relies heavily on AV because of all the videos and interactive games,” said Anoosha AlMarzouqi, director of the Opportunity Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. “It was very important to us to have good quality content with the highest possible resolution, to ensure we could deliver an amazing experience for all our visitors, and Christie seemed like an obvious choice. Any challenges that we had – whether that was ‘which projector fits better?’ or ‘how do we make this content best work?’–they were there to assist and provide a solution.”

[Christie Laser Projectors Illuminate India's Newly Inaugurated Statue of Equality]

The Opportunity Pavilion experience culminates in an impressive projection mapping display in the final room–The Garden of Pledges–designed to resemble an ‘upside down garden’. Concealed projectors are used to map pledges and other animated content onto the garden ceiling. The restful space allows visitors to reflect upon their visit and aims to inspire them to take action by becoming agents of change in their own communities.

“We took a serious topic–sustainable development goals–and we managed to get the spirit of it out to people in a simple way using technology,” added Anoosha. “It’s simple, it’s fun and it doesn’t talk ‘at’ people, it talks with them and to them. I think that’s one thing which differentiates this experience. We’ve had people who have been blown away by the experience, which is so rewarding for us to hear.”

[With Christie Solutions Abundant, Deloitte Corporate Event is an Immersive and Memorable Occasion]

Christie 3LCD laser projectors are bright, versatile, and reliable, delivering visual punch in a compact form factor, with a wide range of lens options to suit a broad range of applications. Christie is the official projection and display partner to Expo 2020 Dubai, and it has a dedicated team of highly skilled service engineers in Professional Services onsite to cover technical issues in several pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“It’s a great pleasure to be a part of Expo 2020 Dubai, and we’re delighted to see the success of the Opportunity Pavilion,” said Joe Graziano, EMEA director of sales, entertainment for Christie. “The versatile nature of the projectors used meant that they could be integrated effectively throughout, helping to tell the powerful narratives with an array of varied and engaging spaces.”