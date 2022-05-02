ISE 2022: ﻿AudioControl to Showcase Dual-Mode Amplifier Design

AudioControl is now shipping three highly versatile CM Series amplifiers, winner of several prestigious awards for design, innovation and performance including the 2021 CEDIA Best New Hardware award. AudioControl will showcase their full lineup of multi-zone entertainment and cinema products at the 2022 ISE show in Barcelona at the Fira Barcelona—Gran Via from May 10t-13, stand 2Q400.

The AudioControl CM Series amplifiers utilize a highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture featuring GaN (Gallium Nitride) semiconductors—a groundbreaking circuit engineered by AudioControl to deliver more output power, greater efficiency and superb sound quality—far surpassing the performance of conventional 70-volt solutions. CM Series amplifiers are the perfect complement to AudioControl’s best-in-class 4/8-Ohm Architect and Director Series amplifiers, engineered as the ultimate solution for professional integrators.

“The performance we have been able to achieve from the CM Series 70-volt amplifier platform is nothing short of astonishing,” explained AudioControl CEO Alex Camara. “These amps have redefined the value proposition for integrators seeking to deliver best solutions across a vast range of projects. We are thrilled to be able to showcase these amplifiers to ISE attendees in Barcelona.”

CM Series amplifiers feature optional Dante digital audio networking capability (Dante option available beginning Q1, 2022) along with the flexibility of both 70-volt and 4/8-Ohm (Dual-Mode) compatibility. These ultimate-performance amplifiers are ideally suited for commercial and residential AV installations, delivering best-in-class audio performance, legendary build quality, channel matrixing, and a powerful, intuitive DSP engine that is second to none. The features and performance of CM Series amplifiers enable integrators to precisely tailor the sound by zone to any environment—from houses of worship, boardrooms, hospitality, collaboration suites, and more. CM Series amplifiers are compatible with popular smart home platforms such as Crestron, RTi and Control4, enabling control of Dante signal routing as well as volume up/down and power on/off by zone. There are three available channel configurations for the CM Series amplifiers:

CM4-750—4-Channel high-power Dual-Mode DSP-enabled amplifier

CM3-750—3-Channel high-power Dual-Mode DSP-enabled amplifier

CM2-750—2-Channel high-power Dual-Mode DSP-enabled amplifier

A Powerful Story

Each CM Series amplifier utilizes a highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture that delivers 750-watts per channel in 70-volt mode or 625-watts per channel at 8, 6 or 4-ohms along with stability into 2-ohms. CM Series amplifiers also deliver 1500-watts bridged in 100-volt mode and 1250-watts bridged into an 8-ohm load. The CM Series Dual-Mode design can simultaneously operate in 70-volt mode while also driving a conventional loudspeaker. Each model offers eight analog inputs (two analog inputs can be set to accommodate a microphone) plus two digital audio inputs (coax and optical). The amplified outputs of each CM Series model can be individually controlled as mono outputs or controlled as stereo pairs, giving integrators the system configuration flexibility, they need to accommodate any system architecture.

AudioControl CM Series amplifiers are available now. The optional Dante capability will become available Q2, 2022.