12 Inspiring House of Worship Stories

This is a shout out and with the greatest respect to those in our AV industry who started their careers in AV by volunteering at their local church, and to the many who have full-time day jobs still find the time to lend their expertise.

On this Good Friday, I thought it was a perfect time to look back at some inspiring house of worship case studies and interesting announcements from AVL suppliers.

Historic House of Worship AV Upgrade Includes EAW Audio System

Since 1877, the Antioch Baptist Church North has stood in Atlanta as a beacon of hope and a place of refuge. Church officials recently approved a full remodel of the historic house of worship, and nationally recognized AEE Productions was tasked with designing and integrating all the new audio, video and lighting systems. As part of the audio upgrade, AEE president Yergan Jones chose the new KF810P system from Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW).

Natalie Grant Discusses How Immersive Sound Connects Emotionally in Houses of Worship

Nine-Time Grammy award-nominated Christian & gospel musician Natalie Grant and Shure partner to elevate the worship experience. Shure and Natalie are setting out to help more worship leaders create reliable audio environments so congregations can more deeply connect to their worship experience.

Sony Helps the Gateway Church Bring a Cinematic Look to Worship Services

One of Sony’s cinematic camera options, the HDC-F5500 4K Super 35mm system camera, and the HDC-3500 4K camera are bringing enhanced production tools to worship services at Gateway Church in Southlake, TX.

QSC Uplifts Audio Experience at Resurrection Church

When pastors Jeremy and Catherine Teague arrived at Resurrection Church, they faced an immediate challenge in engaging their congregation with their sermons and the music of the church’s praise band—a woefully inadequate P.A. system. Jeremy, who is well versed in audio, knew a complete AV makeover was in order. After consulting with account manager Derrick Ramirez of Irving, TX-based Sound Productions, he went all in on a QSC active line array system consisting of a total of four KLA12 cabinets and two KLA181 subwoofers.

Daktronics Provides a Stunning New View to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, in conjunction with Mid States Audio and Video, has delivered two new LED video displays to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The displays were installed ahead of the holiday season at the end of 2021.

With Stage Audio Works In Its Corner, South Africa's Rivers Church Grows with Yamaha

Opening in 1992 with a modest attendance of only 70 worshipers, Pastors Andre and Wilma Olivier have seen Rivers Church develop into one of the fastest growing congregations in South Africa. Its followers number in the thousands, and the church boasts multiple campuses located in Sandton, Kyalami, Centurion, Durban North and Ballito. Self-described as a "dynamic church," Rivers offers inspirational messages and community to all age groups, with their online streaming service further widening their reach, particularly amidst the pandemic.

Moody Church Vocal Team Retools Monitoring Needs with ASI Audio 3DME System

The vocal team at The Moody Church in Chicago, comprising four to seven people a week including pastor of music ministries Tim Stafford, has recently adopted ASI Audio x Sensaphonic's 3DME Music Enhancement IEM System. "When the pandemic hit," says Stafford, "and we transitioned to broadcasting church services online only, we had to retool our monitoring needs for a virtual environment. Even more practically, when we started opening back up, we couldn't have more than one vocalist using a floor wedge because of distancing. IEMs were the obvious solution, but I have heard volunteer vocalists struggle with IEMs because of the experience of extra bass pressure and over-isolation while singing. It's easier to play an instrument with headphones/IEMs than to sing with them because of head resonance and isolation."

Woodlands Methodist Church Greets Old Friends for a Sound System Upgrade With L-Acoustics Gear

With a 14,000-plus-member congregation, The Woodlands Methodist Church is one of the largest in Texas. Back in 2001, when it moved into its new 2,200-seat main worship campus in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, the sound system was designed by consultancy Idibri, a Salas O'Brien company--then known as Acoustic Dimensions--and installed by integrator LD Systems. Twenty years on, both the church's and the companies' commitment to advanced worship technology remains unchanged. Just ahead of The Woodlands Methodist Church's annual Christmas stage production last December, Idibri and LD Systems came together once again to keep the church at the forefront of audio technology with the design and installation of L-ISA immersive technology using L-Acoustics A Series loudspeakers.

Navigating Transitions in the House of Worship Market

Matt D. Scott discusses how AV professionals can prove their value to house of worship customers by helping them transition their temporary, ad-hoc solutions cobbled together at the beginning of the pandemic into permanent AV systems ready for the future.

QSC Premieres House of Worship Audio Training Series

QSC shared the success of their online House of Worship Audio Training Series, which offers basic knowledge and techniques for sound production in houses of worship. The training series is offered free to all participants, and is AVIXA accredited, with 4 AVIXA CTS Credits awarded upon completion of each section and subsequent quiz.

How Audio Helps Houses of Worship Regather with Confidence

As houses of worship open back up, congregations will expect the audio experience to be clear and consistent, no matter where they worship. Some will be eager for an in-person service, whether in a socially distanced church, a park, or the parking lot outside. Others who can’t be there physically or who are hesitant to attend in the current climate will continue to join from home.

A New Way to Worship

Houses of worship that had little AV other than a microphone and speakers before the COVID-19 crisis are turning to AV integrators to help them get set up and streaming, and existing HoW clients are reaching out for additional support.