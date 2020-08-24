IP Oktoberfest 2020 Opens Its Call for Presentations

The call for presentations for IP Oktoberfest 2020 is now open. Running Sept. 29–Oct. 1, this virtual event will highlight the significant progress made toward an all-IP ecosystem that supports today's real-world media productions. Live presentations throughout the event will demonstrate how the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows for large and small deployments. The newly proposed IPMX set of open standards and specifications also will be a featured topic.

"IP Oktoberfest 2020 will give the broadcast and professional AV communities a much-needed opportunity to delve into recent advances in leveraging a common set of IP standards for real-time professional media applications," said AIMS chairman of the board Michael Cronk. "The disruption of conventional workflows has accelerated innovation and the deployment of IP-based installations. We anticipate a diverse array of presentations showcasing the many ways that IP infrastructure is being used to achieve critical efficiency and agility in supporting flexible production and play out."

The IP Oktoberfest 2020 call for presentations is open to end users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers who would like to share their knowledge and perspectives on how developments in IP workflows shape the broadcast industry today and in the future.

All submissions should support the AIMS roadmap. Final selections will be presented live during the three-day online event, which will be hosted on an AIMS virtual platform. Speaking proposals should be submitted by Aug. 31.

Further information and the submission form are available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/call-for-presentations-ipoktoberfest-2020/.