Introducing the New Pure Resonance Ceiling Mount Speaker

Pure Resonance Audio (opens in new tab) has expanded its portfolio of commercial ceiling speaker products (opens in new tab), providing a new versatile option to fit diverse audio needs. The newly added Pure Resonance Audio C5 Micro 4-inch 70-volt ceiling mount speaker achieves a small footprint for a variety of applications while also maintaining the functionality and engineering expected from Pure Resonance Audio.

Similar to its sister product, the versatile C3, the new C5 70V in-ceiling speaker adds an additional inch in diameter, making this speaker a larger option that offers a more robust sound yet still delivers a quick and versatile install for a wide range of commercial environments.

Perfect for spaces that require a traditional commercial ceiling speaker or open-ceiling concept, the Pure Resonance Audio C5 was engineered to provide simplicity and versatility. Designed with multiple mounting options, this 70V ceiling speaker can be installed in traditional drop tile ceilings with the included Easy-Mounting ring or in drywall ceilings with the optional C5-DM drywall mounting ring. The C5 can also adapt to exposed structure and high open ceilings with the C5-PK pendant mounting kit.

The Pure Resonance Audio C5-TB ceiling speaker tile bridge can be paired with the C5 speaker for additional support when mounting in ceiling tiles. This ceiling speaker tile bridge features a round 6.31 cut-out for use in drop tile and suspended ceiling applications.

Small but mighty, the C5's intelligently engineered enclosure contains a full-range 4-inch paper cone driver with a rubber surround that delivers robust sounds with a 120 x120-degree coverage angle, 90Hz-20kHz frequency range, and 91dB sensitivity. Ideal for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality venues, and more, this 70-volt ceiling speaker boasts high-quality foreground and background music, paging, and sound masking capabilities.