Introducing the Pure Resonance Audio C6 and C8—What You Need to Know

Pure Resonance Audio (opens in new tab) released two new 70V ceiling speakers—the C6 and C8. Ideal for educational and business applications, both commercial ceiling speakers provide full-range high-quality sound for background music, sound masking, or paging.

Differentiated by size and wattage, the C6 and C8 are two-way 70-volt ceiling speakers with a compact flush-mount design that seamlessly blends into the ceiling.

The C6 features an easy-access 30-watt 70-volt transformer with an 8-ohm bypass, a 6.5-inch woofer, and an adjustable 1-inch tweeter–all designed for the best possible sound coverage in your space. This 6.5-inch 70V in-ceiling speaker would be ideal for classrooms, conference rooms, and other similar business applications.

Features of the C6:

6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch adjustable tweeter.

Multiuse functionality for high-quality background music, sound masking, paging, announcements, and more.

30 watts of high-quality performance with 88dB sensitivity and a wide 130Hz-17kHz frequency range.

Mounting doglegs for quick and easy installation.

The C8 70V ceiling mount speaker features an 8-inch low-frequency woofer, 1-inch high-frequency tweeter, and an easy-access 60-watt 70-volt transformer with an 8-ohm bypass. The C8 is an ideal commercial ceiling speaker for retail stores, restaurants, hospitality venues, auditoriums, classrooms, conference rooms, or any demanding business setting.

Features of the C8

Optimal versatility for quality background and foreground music, powerful paging, and more.

Powerful performance with 60-watts of power handling, 94dB sensitivity, and a broad 55Hz-20kHz frequency range.

Quick and easy installation with a spring-loaded support system.

Both models feature a removable magnetic grill and front access 70-volt / 100-volt multi-tap transformer switch with an 8-ohm bypass. Tile bridges are also available for secure mounting in drop tile ceilings.