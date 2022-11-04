Pure Resonance Introduces Bluetooth Wireless Audio Receiver—What to Know

Pure Resonance Audio (opens in new tab) has unveiled its first Bluetooth audio receiver. The BTR1 is a Hi-Fi Bluetooth wireless audio receiver with an extended wireless range of up to 100 feet. The BTR1 streams high-resolution audio to commercial sound systems from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

One of several benefits of the BTR1, the device is simple to set up and quick to pair, but it also remembers up to eight devices and automatically reconnects to the last paired device. Enhanced by the latest Bluetooth technology and high-end audio streaming codecs, the device will consistently deliver crystal-clear, rich sound up to 100 feet with no dropouts, ensuring the highest-quality listening experience.

Key features of the BTR1

Extended range: Our BTR1 delivers consistent performance for up to 100 feet (30 meters) with no dropouts.

Quality performance: Experience high-resolution audio streaming for a clear, rich sound and full dynamic range with low background noise, distortion, and reduced audio delay.

High-end technology: This true high-fidelity audio component applies the latest Bluetooth Version 5.0 technology and high-end audio streaming codecs.

Discreet design: Both compact and lightweight at less than one pound and under 1-inch high, the BTR1 sits on a rack shelf or any flat surface, and the bumpers keep it in place.

Flexible streaming: Stream any audio format directly from your smartphone, tablet, computer, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Easy setup and pairing: The device supports both RCA and optical digital inputs, pairs in seconds, and plays instantly without configuration, custom software, apps, or passwords.

The BTR1 offers a simple and affordable solution for adding Bluetooth audio streaming capabilities to sound systems in a variety of applications, including fitness gyms, schools, classrooms, gymnasiums, houses of worship, restaurants, retail stores, medical facilities, warehouses, hospitality spaces, and any business background music systems. This Bluetooth stereo receiver can also be used with your existing Pure Resonance Audio MA or RMA Series mixer amplifier for an extended Bluetooth range or with an RZMA Series four-zone amplifier for multiple Bluetooth sources in more than one zone.