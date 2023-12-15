Introducing the New Line of FSR Ceiling Boxes

FSR recently unveiled the CB-22+ line of ceiling boxes. Designed with seamless integration in mind, the CB-22+ series has many features that enable versatility, security, and ease of installation.

One such feature is the Integrated Threaded Rod Mounts. They eliminate the need for separate mounting kits, streamlining the installation process while ensuring a secure fit. This design choice enhances efficiency and convenience. The Lockable Cover Latch not only provides security but also allows convenient access to the equipment inside.

[NEW PRODUCTS TO KNOW: 25 AVoIP and Networked AV Products for 2024]

The CB-22+ series boasts a Larger Mounting Shelf, offering an expanded, removable dual-tilting equipment shelf. This addition provides ample space for AV components, accommodating a variety of devices and enhancing the overall versatility of the ceiling box. Now supporting an increased load rating of up to 100 pounds, the Enhanced Load Rating feature guarantees stability in any installation scenario, ensuring the secure placement of your valuable equipment.

For those seeking a touch of customization, Optional Decorative Metal Plates are available to elevate the aesthetics of your ceiling box. These plates eliminate the need for ceiling tiles in pole rail and cover openings, providing a sleek and polished finish to your AV setup.

[MORE NEW PRODUCTS: 21 Audio Products for Meeting Spaces and Classroom Collaboration]

With these features and several more, the CB-22+ series stands as a comprehensive solution for a range of AV installation needs.