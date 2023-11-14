25 AVoIP & Networked AV Products to Get Ready for 2024

Five years ago, it was estimated that only 30 percent of corporate enterprises and institutions of higher education had adopted AV on the network. Today, AV/IT managers have embraced the conversion, and most have led their respective organizations to flexible and scalable networked AV products and systems.

“The state of networked AV and control today is at the intersection of innovation and practicality, where the demand for seamless integration of AV systems and control solutions is rising,” said Scott Norder, Chief Operating Officer at RGB Spectrum. “As technologies like 4K and 8K video, AI-driven analytics, and IoT integration become more prevalent, the demand for robust networked solutions will continue to rise.”

AV solutions are playing a growing role in the visibility of ever-increasing data sources that require monitoring and action, said Bjorn Krylander, Chief Executive Officer at Datapath. “Whilst the integration of software applications, including cloud-based services, enables better data visibility, the growth in requirements would be impossible to manage without the increased use of large-scale distribution and visualization systems.”

Paul Krizan, product manager of Networked AV at Atlona, added, “Manufacturers have stepped in with training and certification programs that educate on AV-over-IP and control technologies, providing the background required for dealers, integrators, and end users to successfully deploy networked AV projects.”

“Instead of viewing existing infrastructure as a liability,” David Muzinic, senior product manager of AV and Connectivity Products at Black Box said, “See it as a foundation to build upon. Integrate newer technologies with legacy systems through middleware, or use adapters to bridge technological gaps.”



Networked AV and control have come a long way over the years, said, Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Aurora Multimedia. “With the latest codecs delivering high-quality, low-latency 4K60 4:4:4 over 1Gbps Ethernet, existing Cat5e, 6, or 6a will suffice. These same codecs will be usable into 8K using NBase-T at 2.5Gbps or 5Gbps.”

Michael Tuohy, technical support manager at Just Add Power, offered this advice, “Harvest the power of an AV/IP solution in order to allow flexible adaptation to the needs of the project. Make sure your solution has multicast AV traffic management, and releases FW updates that enhance features over time.”

“This is a wake-up call for AV managers to take note of open standards,” warned Rob Moodey, manager of Strategic Partnerships at Matrox Video. “The IT network throughout your facility is common currency.”

Ultimately, AV/IT systems need to be easy to use. Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee said, “End users and integrators have made it clear that they want all aspects of the most complex AV-over-IP integrations made simpler. This applies to intuitive control, security, and a preference for open platforms and open-source-based systems.”

The AVoX Products

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Matrox Video’s ConvertIP SRST single-channel HDBaseT-to-IP gateway makes it easy to move HDBaseT content onto and off of an IP network. With this compact stand-alone transmitter/receiver, users can scale up their existing HDBaseT network without the additional cost and hassle of upgrading current equipment or infrastructure. Rather than “rip and replace,” they can deploy the ConvertIP SRST to leverage a 1G network and transmit full-4K video at 60 fps over IP in near-real time, or truly uncompressed content on networks up to 25G.

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

RGB Spectrum’s Zio Recording and Media Server caters to mission-critical applications. It handles various visual data types and offers multiple recording and playback streams with customizable storage. The system features a First In, First Out (FIFO) architecture for continuous 24/7 recording. Users can designate content to avoid auto-deletion. Key features include single video clip playback, synchronized group playback for improved decision making, advanced playback controls for quick incident analysis, and seamless video clip export via the internet or telephone networks. The server supports playback on various devices as part of the Zio AV-over-IP platform.

(Image credit: Datapath)

Datapath’s Aligo TX100 AVoIP 4K Transmitter is highly scalable, and can ingest a single 4K source, or up to four independent HD sources for IP distribution to any suitable endpoint in its multi-award-winning Aetria solution. Each source also has a dedicated USB connection for independent KVM control. Alongside the visually lossless stream of each connected source, Datapath’s SQX technology provides a simultaneous compressed stream for transmission across low-bandwidth networks, integration with third-party systems, or archiving. Routing up to four independent HD sources over the TX100’s 10 Gb connection reduces the cabling and switch ports required.

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s OmniStream 2.0 AV-over-IP firmware adds support for 4K60 video with 4:4:4 color sampling alongside better bitrate efficiency and integrated multiview processing. OmniStream 2.0 features the new VCx codec that delivers less than one frame of latency from encode to decode, enabling 4K60 4:4:4 streams with artifact-free presentation of computer-generated content and fast-motion video. Increases in coding efficiency enable additional HD streams over 1 Gigabit Ethernet networks, multiple 4K streams over 10 Gigabit switch-to-switch uplinks, and simultaneous 4K and HD over Gigabit Ethernet. OmniStream 2.0 also enables simultaneous display of multiple sources from OmniStre

(Image credit: Black Box)

Black Box’s MCX utilizes SDVoE technology to deliver the video quality high-end AV applications require to display eye-catching content. MCX installs behind the scenes to distribute and extend true 4K60 Hz 4:4:4 uncompressed video and crystal-clear audio over IP and over your 10 Gbps (high-speed) network to an unlimited number of displays with zero source-to-display latency and seamless switching, without sacrificing bandwidth. Add ControlBridge to enable operators to trigger MCX and control room systems via an intuitive touch panel GUI or even mobile devices. In control rooms, since IP is easy to deploy, MCX reduces cabling and breaks distance limitations of proprietary solutions.

(Image credit: DVIGear)

DVIGear’s DisplayNet capitalizes on the latest SDVoE ASIC technology to offer the most innovative AVoIP products on the market today. The highly versatile DN-300 provides 4K60 4:4:4 video distribution with limitless scalability, zero-frame latency, and zero image artifacts. This ultra-compact, low-profile unit provides both transmitter and receiver functionality, 10G copper and fiber network interfaces, and myriad advanced features, including lossless compression, POE+, auxiliary H.264 output streams, advanced security, powerful control software, and integrated video wall and multiview engines. The DN-300 is available for immediate delivery at a remarkably low price point that redefines the industry standard for value.

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Just Add Power’s MaxColor 4K60 Series 2 transmitter and receiver provide integrators with an affordable and scalable 4K UHD distribution platform to natively support today’s 4K source content, with high frame rates over existing network infrastructures. MaxColor offers high frame rate, deep color, and 4:4:4 chroma support to ensure that what is seen at the capable screen matches the output of the source with no subsampling or downscaling. The series delivers zero detectable latency, instant and seamless switching, 4K up and downscaling, and HDR management, and supports all lossless audio formats and HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience. Additional features include image pop, push, pull, and integrated control.

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

Yamaha Unified Communications’ RM-WAP-16 Wireless Access Point for remote conferencing makes micing a large conference room, boardroom, or meeting space twice as easy. The new Dante-enabled RM-WAP-16 doubles the number of connectable wireless channels from eight to 16 on one device while utilizing the latest DECT technology. With its increased channel count, the RM-WAP-16 offers greater flexibility, saves installation space and required PoE ports, and is more cost-effective for systems where a higher number of wireless channels is required. Yamaha UC’s new RM-WAP-16 is shipping and available now.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s Control Cockpit is the central software for easy handling, control, and maintenance of the entire SpeechLine Digital Wireless system, as well as many of the TeamConnect family of products and the EW-DX wireless system. The easy-to-use interface provides a dashboard overview and control of an entire campus-wide device setup at all times. It shows all status information at a glance, including remote access to all device settings and workflows, making setting adjustments for one or multiple devices at the same time very easy.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic’s KAIROS Live Production Platform gives professionals unlimited control to deliver rich content for broadcast, large screen displays, and live streams. A variety of video inputs and outputs are available with KAIROS to support not only baseband signals such as SDI but also IP signals like SMPTE ST 2110, NDI, and SRT to enhance remote live video production and streaming. The next-generation KAIROS Core 2000 mainframe boosts functionality and video processing performance, with 200 percent more inputs and outputs, and enhances file-storage capacity, giving users access to more sources than ever for complex effects.

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Ross Video’s Ultrix allows every screen to become a destination and every laptop, camera, media player, or Zoom/Teams meeting to become a routable source. Ultrix is the ultimate routing and signal processing platform for sports and broadcast studios, and it can also be used in any venue or workplace. As the only software-defined platform, it provides significant cost, space, and power efficiencies with unparalleled flexibility and agility. With Ultrix, you can support SDI, fiber, and IP signal I/Os so you can focus on workflow, not on transport.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Hall Technologies’ HIVE Touch is an intuitive, capacitive touch panel interface that seamlessly connects with the HIVE Cloud. It renders the HIVE’s control panels natively to deliver a dynamic user experience. HIVE Touch provides access and asset management to devices that are connected to the HIVE Cloud. HIVE Touch acts as a control system for all IP devices on the network, and with the addition of HIVE Node, it can communicate with devices via IR, RS-232, and contact closure. With built-in and wireless connectivity, the HIVE Touch can be easily integrated into a wide range of applications.

(Image credit: Legrand | AV C2G)

Legrand | AV’s C2G AV Controller is a full-featured solution to provide centralized control for AV equipment in classrooms, conference rooms, and lecture halls. Simple installation, programming, and operation reduce frustration, while the centralized control and innovative features provide complete control of the room through eight backlit buttons that control up to five devices. All buttons can be programmed to send bi-directional infrared, RS232, and RS485 commands simultaneously to control third-party devices. The AV Controller provides the features needed without the cost and complexity associated with higher-end solutions. Multiple options for programming ensure installations are quick and scalable to accommodate even the largest deployments.

(Image credit: NETGEAR)

NETGEAR’s M4350 Series provides the Pro AV community with a product purpose built for their needs. Designed for the most demanding AV-over-IP installations of up to thousands of endpoints, the M4350 brings all the simplicity of the M4250 AV Line packed in more enterprise-class hardware, with redundant power supplies and larger fabrics with 25G and 100G uplinks. The revolutionary NETGEAR AV user interface and Engage Controller contain pre-configured profiles for all major audio, video, and lighting protocols.

(Image credit: WyreStorm)

WyreStorm’s NHD-CTL-PRO v2 Network Controller is small, easy-to-use, and designed to meet diverse consumer needs. Its award-winning design includes features such as device auto-discovery and pre-configured I/O routing, simplifying system deployment through WyreStorm’s intuitive seven-step setup wizard. This device promises seamless integration with third-party systems, offering an optimal solution for both commercial and residential AV distribution. WyreStorm is at the forefront of AV over IP and the future of audio and video distribution, having substantially invested in NetworkHD’s design and development to become the market leader in this technology. The NHD-CTL-PRO v2 Network Controller is the central component of this system.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron XiO Cloud Platform optimizes technology operations and maximizes room uptime efficiently at scale. It is the unifying operations management tool built into Crestron products and many third-party devices, so you have control over every room without additional hardware or software. Plus, using the Crestron XiO Cloud Gateway, you can integrate other Ethernet-connected devices, web services, and web applications for even greater visibility and efficiency. Crestron XiO Cloud accelerates support services, increases user satisfaction, and automates technology operations.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Professional’s PowerShareX Power Amplifiers provide the flexibility to channel power wherever needed. With onboard DSP, seamless integration with ControlSpace Designer software, and proven Powersoft engineering, they’re an ideal match for Bose Professional sound systems. PowerShareX four-channel amplifiers feature innovative power-sharing technology—a central power reservoir that can allocate evenly or asymmetrically across each output. Dynamically shift power based on the load—no bridging required—with no loss of channel count when powering Bose Professional loudspeakers. With peak power capability; Dante connectivity; and easy integration with Bose Professional DSPs, loudspeakers, and the entire ControlSpace ecosystem, designing, configuration, installation, and operation are simplified.

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie’s Hedra Video Wall Processors, your team can display, arrange, and operate multiple sources in order to make quick, informed decisions—whether for mission-critical operations or monitoring broadcast feeds. With Hedra, you get a control room in a box for secure, real-time access to your data from virtually anywhere, ensuring seamless collaboration and sharing of critical information.

(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate’s Dante Studio is a suite of software tools, comprising Dante RX, Dante TX, and Dante Video Viewer, that brings Dante AV video directly into a PC from Dante AV Ultra or Dante AV-H cameras, encoders, or other computers running Dante Studio on the network. Receive Dante video flows into applications, capture and send your PC’s display, or quickly monitor video on the network. As part of the Dante AV family, Dante Studio utilizes Dante Controller for video routing and is instantly compatible with Dante-enabled devices. Dante Studio makes adding video to your AV workflow easy.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED’s Dante-Enabled Loudspeakers are PoE-powered with built-in DSP capabilities that allow for level and EQ adjustments, sound masking applications, and speaker tuning. Dante is the networked audio solution of choice for the commercial sound and AV industry, offering flexibility, scalability, and interoperability in designing sound system solutions. The loudspeakers are accessible remotely via the AtlasIED Discover application and connect via Ethernet cables to various AtlasIED Dante-enabled devices, including amplifiers, digital mic stations, stand-alone DSPs, announcement control, and public address systems. The AtlasIED Dante series is ideal for existing Dante installations.

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron’s NAV SD 501 Pro AVoIP Scaling Decoder receives ultra-low-latency 4K60 video with 4:4:4 chroma sampling, audio, Ethernet, and USB signals over 1G Ethernet networks at efficient bitrates. Extron Vector 4K scaling technology ensures critical image quality and enables WindoWall video wall capabilities. The NAV SD 501 also supports advanced features such as SmartGlide KVM auto-focus switching. NAV supports AES67 audio over IP for flexible integration with Extron and third-party DSP processors. Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly scalable and powerful NAV platform enables secure deployment of AV signals to thousands of endpoints.

(Image credit: Biamp | Evoko)

Biamp | Evoko’s Naso Room Manager is a cloud-based top-tier room booking panel that makes it easy to find and book a free space to have a meeting. The bright colors surrounding the display, together with an intuitive interface, allow for a smooth booking experience. Place it outside any collaboration space to improve the workflow within your organization and avoid double-bookings and interrupted meetings. The panel is integrated with Microsoft O365, keeping everything up to date and in sync with the room booking displays. The complete cloud suite is a scalable solution neatly packaged and designed—all to bring you an extraordinary workplace experience.

(Image credit: Mersive)

Mersive Technologies’ Solstice Pods are innovative, software-driven devices that allow users to connect with one another from any computer or tablet, in any space, anywhere in the world. Connect a Pod to any display to enable wireless screen sharing, video conferencing integration, dynamic digital signage, and video routing capabilities without the need for expensive IT investments or additional hardware like HDMI cables, dongles, or switchers.

(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer Control delivers advanced, user-friendly control in any space, quickly and easily. A cloud-based, enterprise-class AV control platform with an on-premises option, Kramer Control transforms the entire control experience. Going beyond the traditional boundaries of AV, it enables control of any in-room AV and automation devices, from anywhere. The rich library of control templates, intuitive drag-and-drop creation of the control interface, and instant deployment to multiple spaces make deploying and making changes to AV control a breeze—no programming needed. End users can easily operate any room through the simple touch interface. This is AV control the way everyone wants it.

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS’ Wave Cloud Platform provides advanced and effortless control and management capabilities for professional displays on a local and international scale. Available globally, Wave ensures faster, more cost-effective installation and service times, with the ability to securely provision and monitor hundreds of thousands of units on a simple and intuitive interface. AV/IT managers can view status, and access or assign precise information, details, and controls to each display. Firmware and software updates, debugging screens, adjusting settings, adding basic content, receiving alerts, and anticipating issues are just some of the evolving features. Philips SoC signage displays, including Q-line, D-Line, T-Line, and C-Line digital are supported, with more being added shortly.