21 New Audio Products for Meeting Spaces and Classroom Collaboration

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, AV/IT technology managers, directors, and other decision-makers must install new or upgrade audio solutions in any space that isn’t optimized for speech intelligibility—on the near and far side.

Louder is no longer good enough when microphone and speaker technologies have advanced so that participants in the back of the room can hear as clearly as those in the front of the room. In today’s hybrid world, it’s imperative for participants at the far end of video conference and collaboration session to hear and be heard by every person in a meeting space.

Below are 21 outstanding audio products to help you make some sound decisions.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect (TC) Bar Solutions deliver trusted Sennheiser audio quality to every meeting with the TC Bar S and TC Bar M. Designed to maximize meeting and collaboration spaces, the TC Bar Solutions will easily integrate with your favorite meeting platform and can be further enhanced with compatible products. Featuring the latest advances in meeting technology, like the 4K Ultra HD camera that comes with AI-powered autoframing and person tiling, the TC Bars enable remote participants to clearly see and hear everyone in the room, so even the smallest gestures and facial expressions are conveyed to maximize meeting inclusion and engagement.

(Image credit: Audix)

Audix’s M45 Shortgun miniaturized shotgun condenser installed ceiling mic is able to cover up to 150 square feet of area with remarkable sensitivity and exceptionally clear sound. It is ideal for use in corporate- or educational classroom-style setups, boardrooms, and conference rooms, as well as larger lecture venues and hospitals.

Highly versatile and amiable, it features a low-profile, swivel-and-pivot base for convenient positioning. The M45 is optimized for vocal intelligibility and offers high sensitivity of 98 mV / Pa at 1 kHz, a maximum SPL of >124 dB, an integrated preamp, immunity from RF interference, and is easy to install in a 1.5-inch hole with no additional tools required.

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure’s MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array, part of the Microflex Advance ceiling array microphone platform, is the world’s first with integrated loudspeaker and IntelliMix DSP for small- and medium-sized meeting rooms. For IT managers and AV professionals seeking reliable audio solutions that are easy to configure out of the box, the MXA902 delivers premium audio capture and reproduction with minimal setup required. The ceiling-mounted audio solution is complete with a state-of-the-art array microphone for enhanced directional voice capture and an integrated wide-dispersion loudspeaker for natural-sounding far-end speech. The MXA902 is a bold new solution that delivers microphone, loudspeaker, and DSP technology in one device.

(Image credit: EPOS)

EPOS’ IMPACT 1000 Headset leverages industry-leading speech intelligibility technology. By harnessing machine learning technology, the IMPACT 1000 works to identify which sounds should be suppressed in a user’s environment and which sounds should be enhanced. Together, this first-of-its-kind solution addresses the challenges of modern work environments, empowering workers in open-plan offices to block out unwanted noises and create disturbance-free work experiences for both sides of a call.

EPOS machine learning technology scans user environments 32,000 times per second to suppress disruptive sounds, and enhances desirable audio to ensure only the relevant sounds slip through to the person the user is talking to.

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s AT-CAP-SP100 Speakerphone is a USB and Bluetooth speakerphone designed for use with popular conferencing and unified communications platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco, and many more. Combining microphone and speaker audio in a single, elegant enclosure, the CAP-SP100 provides 360-degree coverage to capture voices within a radius of up to 16 feet. Its six-element microphone array focuses audio pickup while suppressing background noises, allowing individual meeting participants to be heard loudly and clearly. USB-C, Bluetooth, and analog audio connectivity ensure compatibility with a wide array of computers and mobile devices, while the included battery allows operation up to eight hours without a power connection.

(Image credit: Vaddio)

Vaddio’s EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D is an in-ceiling audio solution with an overhead microphone and a built-in speaker amplifier—both featuring Dante networked audio. The EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D features a PoE+ network connection, an overhead microphone, and one powered speaker output, making it a convenient and cost-effective two-in-one solution for incorporating a microphone and a passive speaker with an EasyIP or Dante audio system. Dante makes installing any-size project easy by providing digital signal transmission over the network. The EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D is part of the expanding family of Vaddio’s EasyIP AV-over-IP ecosystem.

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

Yamaha UC’s CS-800 Video Sound Bar features a 4K AI-enabled video camera that supports auto-framing and allows for three modes: speaker tracking, individual tracking, or group mode. Audio and video information are used to determine the section of the space or meeting room where relevant participants are located to direct the focus to that area.

Through a simple HDMI connection, users can easily launch video calls on the CS-800. Whether used in a BYOD environment or with installed equipment, the product supports auto wake up when someone enters the meeting space and provides on-screen guidance regarding how to start the meeting. Additionally, the technology enables companies to add customized images and corporate messaging.

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Panasonic Connect’s WX-AM800 Ceiling Array Microphone, designed to cover a 30-by-30-foot area with four adjustable zones, automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on the location of the speaker and features built-in integration with one Panasonic PTZ camera for voice tracking without a control system. With the new WX-AU202 Antenna/Receiver, users can add up to two Panasonic DECT wireless microphones without having to use rack space. Corporate meeting rooms and classrooms need crisp, clear audio technology to ensure all participants, whether they are in-person or tuning in remotely, can actively participate in the conversation.

(Image credit: Nureva)

Nureva’s HDL310 and HDL410 Audio Conferencing Systems give customers a plug-and-play system with pro-AV-quality audio that lets every voice be heard. The simplicity of installation, setup, and device management gives IT professionals new opportunities to accelerate the cost-effective deployment of their large and extra-large conferencing spaces without compromising the collaboration experience. These unique systems are powered by Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills a space with thousands of virtual microphones to deliver the full-room audio pickup and clarity required for an inclusive meeting experience, regardless of where participants are located or facing.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Professional’s Videobar VB1 and VB-S conferencing devices are all-in-one USB meeting solutions. The Videobar VB1 is specifically designed for medium-sized meeting spaces up to 20 by 20 feet. Its counterpart the Videobar VB-S is more compact, with plug-and-play simplicity enabling a quick and easy setup—ideal for small meeting spaces of up to 10 by 10 feet. The Videobar VB1 provides six automatic beam-steering microphones (four for the Videobar VB-S), a 4K Ultra HD camera, and signature sound—together removing videoconferencing hardware headaches. The Bose Professional Videobar conferencing devices help you huddle up, connect, and get more done.

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

Sony Electronics’ SLS-1A High-Performance Line-Array Speaker is purpose-built to create new sound field coverage for education, corporate, retail, and faith applications. The speaker solves common pain points for large and medium spaces with large-format displays; for example, unfavorable acoustics and architectural challenges, unintelligibility, separation of visuals and sound, and the inability to create a listening experience prioritized for each participant. The SLS-1A minimizes sound distortion and enables beam steering to accurately control the direction and angle of sound delivery. It features center-screen sound localization technology for a uniform sound experience, regardless of location.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra’s Speak2 75 Professional Speakerphone is the best for hybrid working. It is a personal, pocketable device for the coffee-table-conferencing, dining-room-dialing, hotel-hot-desking meeting rooms of today’s hybrid world. It’s the next generation of Jabra’s world-leading Speak Series of professional, portable speakerphones, and it is packed with the latest technology, including a 65mm speaker, super-wideband audio, full-duplex audio for the most natural conversations, and four beamforming microphones. It’s also the only speakerphone in its class to feature an intuitive Microphone Quality Indicator, and both USB-C and USB-A connectors on the same cable.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Flex Pods by Crestron provide flexible, high-quality audio for hybrid meetings and are scalable across many spaces. All components are designed to be used out of the box with no audio setup. No matter where the people are in the space, the solution can be moved to ensure optimal range and reach so everyone can hear, and be heard, clearly. In-room participants experience consistent audio as volume levels are synchronized across all Crestron Flex Pods in the room. Users can easily mute, unmute, and adjust the speaker volume right on the Crestron Flex Pods, putting control where the people are.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s Rally Series All-in-One Video Bars deliver easy, equitable, and consistent video conferencing experiences across various-sized rooms, and feature impressive audio. A natural meeting experience for remote employees is created with the twice-as-loud Rally Bar Huddle’s redesigned ported-audio system, advanced sound pickup via beamforming mics, and AI-based noise suppression.

Similarly, Rally Bar’s advanced audio engineering—high-performance speaker drivers, adaptive beamforming mics, port tube for enhanced low frequencies, and patented anti-vibration suspension system for full duplex—deliver powerful, room-filling sound so everyone is heard. AI sound optimization is made possible for auto-level loud and soft voices while suppressing unwanted noise with RightSound technology that improves over time.

(Image credit: SoundTube)

SoundTube’s STNet IPD-Hub 2 Amplifier, a versatile, Dante-enabled two-channel amplifier, is ideal for audio conferencing applications. Plenum-rated with onboard DSP and AES67 compatibility, it is a cost-effective alternative to conventional audio distribution. The optional Remote Volume Control enables seamless integration with RDL Format A input devices. Operating via PoE, PoE+, or MSE’s High Power PoE @ 40W means flexibility and efficiency. It’s perfect for small- to medium-sized areas, with the capacity to link multiple units for larger spaces or eight-zone setups. Optimize your conferencing audio experience with the STNet IP-enabled IPD-Hub 2 amp and SoundTube IPD speakers

(Image credit: Q-SYS)

Q-SYS’ NM Series Network Microphones are ideal for any collaboration space. They feature advanced beamforming technology with four software-configurable zones and up to 360-degree coverage, allowing designers to minimize noise and refine intelligibility for optimal collaboration experiences. The tabletop NM-T1 enables users to easily manage meetings with a fully programmable RGB LED light ring for visual indication of the microphone mute state. For touchless operation, it includes an integrated proximity sensor that is activated with a simple hand wave over the microphone. All processing on the NM-T1 is centralized on the Q-SYS Core processor, providing processing flexibility and headroom for additional field-deployable microphone enhancements via software, now and into the future.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp’s Desono C-IC6LP low-profile ceiling mount loudspeaker provides an ideal choice for any conferencing space that demands superior speech reproduction in narrow-depth ceilings. The powerful and versatile shallow, low-profile ceiling loudspeaker features just a 4-inch (10cm) mounting depth. Optimized for superior speech reproduction in conferencing environments, the C-IC6LP is a two-way 6.5-inch (16.5cm) passive coaxial loudspeaker with either a standard category cable or a traditional speaker cable installation connection. The C-IC6LP also directly integrates with the Tesira AMP-450BP, a four-channel “backpack” PoE+ amplifier that reduces wiring requirements and installation time.

(Image credit: ClearOne)

ClearOne’s BMA 360D Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile delivers unrivaled audio performance. It’s the industry’s only ultra-wideband, frequency-invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. Dante integration enhances the array’s functionality by delivering unprocessed beam audio on individual Dante transmit channels, and a smart-switched output is delivered on a separate Dante channel to provide the optimal mix of active inputs while enabling ClearOne’s full suite of audio enhancements. The BMA 360D now incorporates the world’s most advanced audio technology and is compatible with any Dante-enabled DSP mixer.

(Image credit: ATEN Technology)

ATEN Technology’s AS Series Ceiling Speakers deliver excellent sound quality through their 100-20kHz bandwidth, allowing maximum listening space efficiency with fewer sets of speakers. They come in pairs of 4-inch (AS104) or 6.5-inch (AS106) coaxial two-way loudspeakers with a 20mm dome tweeter; 30W RMS and 60W peak power, and 60W RMS and 120W peak power, respectively; and matching transformers running on 70/100V lines or 8 ohm to suit various applications. Phase issues are minimized by adopting coaxial neodymium magnetic drivers.

The AS Series is manufactured with UL94-V0 materials, improving flame and fire protection. ATEN ceiling speakers are ideal for auditoriums, HoW, sports venues, and mid-size meeting spaces.

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies’ ListenWIFI is the next generation of the Listen EVERYWHERE audio-over-Wi-Fi solution. ListenWIFI streams venue audio to smartphones through a free, customizable app or directly to new LWR-1050 receivers. When used with proper signage and neck loops, the new receivers make ListenWIFI compliant with ADA and international accessibility requirements. New ListenWIFI Beacons provide location-based audio for a fully automated and seamless user experience. Beacons are small units that can be mounted on a wall and transmit information to LWR-1050 receivers and smartphones running the ListenWIFI app. ListenWIFI is used for assistive listening, language interpretation, streaming video or TV audio, self-guided tours, and audio descriptions.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

The AtlasIED IsoFlare Series of premium ceiling loudspeakers is the perfect accompaniment for any corporate conference room. The IsoFlare series uses a specialized core based on next-generation point source technology and offers outstanding stereo imaging with constant directivity for more immersive sound quality. The series includes coaxial high-frequency compression drivers for consistent audio quality and high-caliber transformers to prevent distortion. It is available in seven models, including full-range models in four-, six-, and eight-inch sizes, a 4-inch low profile model, an 8-inch subwoofer, and two pre-install models.