InfoComm 2024: AVIXA TV Studio to Show Content Production and Streaming in Action

Ross Video will help bring to life AVIXA TV Studio at InfoComm 2024 to showcase content production and streaming in action. The working studio will be brought to life by Ross Video with AR, virtual production, control room support, and more.

At the AVIXA TV Studio on the InfoComm 2024 show floor (Booth W2645), seven live episodes will be produced and streamed across all major social media platforms, including LinkedIn and YouTube. The episodes, including one in Spanish, will feature interviews with top experts from the AV industry discussing the latest trends and technology from around the world.

“We launched AVIXA TV last year to amplify AV voices from all areas and backgrounds and shine a light on the way our industry is changing the way people experience the world,” said Samantha Minish, Vice President of Content Delivery, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “These stories take the form of on-demand video content as well as livestreams from our industry’s biggest shows. At the AVIXA TV Studio at InfoComm 2024, Ross Video’s range of solutions will provide the foundation for our vision, empowering us to push the boundaries of what’s achievable in virtual storytelling and bring the excitement of the show beyond the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the show, attendees will witness the possibilities of virtual production in a real-time application they can recreate in their own environments.”

Ross Video will equip the AVIXA TV Studio anchor desk with a Voyager tracked solution, which will add AR elements to the stream. A virtual stage will be brought to life by the Voyager Trackless Studio system powering a green screen interview area. The studio will also feature control room support from Xpression, Tria Express Duet video server, and Ultrix Carbonite routing and switching platform. In addition, graphics will be created by Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery team.

The AVIXA TV Studio will host live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and interactive engagements for InfoComm attendees to put them in the driver’s seat of a studio solution and learn how they can apply in their pro AV businesses.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with AVIXA to power the AVIXA TV Studio for InfoComm 2024. AVIXA has been instrumental in shaping the modern AV landscape, and we’re honored to support their dedication to industry education at this year’s show,” said Matt Morgan, business development manager, corporate, Ross Video. “By leveraging Ross Integrated Solutions at this year’s event, we aim to demystify the convergence of AV and broadcast technologies, offering clarity to users navigating this dynamic market. Through our collaboration with AVIXA, we aspire to enhance the AVIXA TV Studio experience for both in-person and online audiences, while showcasing the effectiveness of our solutions on the show floor through real-time demonstrations.”

InfoComm attendees can further explore content production and streaming in workshops, education sessions, and an expert-led show floor tour.

On Wednesday, June 12, the workshop “Streaming with Remote Guests” will share how to achieve exceptional composition, audio, and video signals for remote contributors. This workshop will be led by Jesse Miller of Midtown Video and Nate Hall of Stream Virtual Productions.

Also on Wednesday, the workshop “Getting the Best from Real People on Camera” with Amy DeLouise and Danilda Martinez from #GALSNGEAR will focus on how to draw out the best from non-professionals on camera.

The session “Designing for High Quality Streaming” on Wednesday will feature a panel discussion on the physical design requirements needed to create a clean stream and how to achieve those goals in the real world. Panelists include Alesia Hendley of Sennheiser, Rebecca Sullins from AmpThink, Paul Richards from PTZOptics, and Jim Bask of Broadfield Distributing.

On Thursday, June 13, Janell Smith of IronDragonTV and Philip Nelson from Nelco Media will lead the session “Next Generation Virtual Sets” to outline best practices for virtual set creation and the tools and technology that make it all possible.

InfoComm will host a content production and streaming focused show floor tour led by Philip Nelson of Nelco Media on Wednesday, June 12, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PT, for an overview of the technologies that enable small teams to produce more content with a faster turnaround.

In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth C8676) will present a trend-forecasting session on content production and streaming on Wed., June 12 at 1:30 p.m. PT.