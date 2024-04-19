Digital Signage Trends and Technology to be a Focal Point at InfoComm 2024

As digital signage opportunities continue to grow from college campuses to EV charging stations, attendees at InfoComm 2024 can take a deep dive into the trends and technologies of various solutions. InfoComm 2024 will present a digital signage program featuring training courses, the D=SIGN conference, workshops, networking events, and a digital signage focused show floor tour.

“Reflecting the growing opportunities in the digital signage space, our program at InfoComm will provide a wealth of insight into the very latest technologies and developments in digital signage,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, SVP of expositions and events, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “We’ll also have plentiful opportunities for integrators, designers, content creators, and the entire digital signage community to build their network.”

The spotlight on digital signage will begin with two full-day trainings: “Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE)” on Sun., June 9 and “Digital Content & Media Expert (DCME)” on Mon., June 10, presented by Jonathan Brawn, Principal of Brawn Consulting.

On Tuesday, June 11, the D=SIGN conference, produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation, will feature six sessions, including: “D=SIGN: AI Primer for Digital Signage” with Jim Nista, creative director, Nista Digital Content; “D=SIGN: Green Signage, Easier Than You Think,” with speakers from Legrand AV, Global Display Solutions, Sony, and BrightSign; and “D=SIGN: Futureproofing Your Hardware From Day 2 to Day 2000” with panelists from Bluefin International, BrightSign, Nanolumens, Legrand AV, and AVI-SPL.

Also on Tuesday, the Market Insights Lunch: Digital Signage Forum, hosted by Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker from Invidis Consulting, will provide a global outlook on the digital signage industry in addition to a networking lunch.

On June 12 the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth C8676) will feature a panel of digital signage experts who will explore how interactive digital signage applications can maximize the user experience. They’ll also discuss what’s next for the sector, including green signage and the role of computer vision AI. Panelists include Jim Nista of Nista Digital Content, Michelle Montazeri from Legrand AV, and Jenny Hicks from Midwich Group.

The InfoComm trade show floor will feature more than 100 exhibitors showcasing digital signage solutions. Paul Fleuranges, board member of the Digital Signage Federation, will lead two tours focused on this solution on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. PT. The tours will highlight display innovation, content management systems, cloud technology, cybersecurity, and more.

In addition, InfoComm attendees are invited to join the digital signage meetup at AVIXA Xchange LIVE (Booth W2847) on June 13 for conversation and refreshments. And on Thursday evening, Sixteen:Nine and Experience United Social Club (XUSC) will host the sold-out Buzz & Bullseyes Digital Signage Mixer at the darts-themed Flight Club at the Venetian.