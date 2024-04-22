InfoComm, AVI Systems Team Up Again to Present InfoComm Esports Live 2.0

InfoComm and AVI Systems have teamed up again to present InfoComm Esports Live 2.0. Attendees will experience esports in action from June 12-14 with a Gaming Stage featuring live match-play competitions; esports expert presenters and tech at the Coaches’ Stage; play-by-play, interviews, and podcasts from the Shoutcast Stage; and a full Production Stage.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural InfoComm Esports Live, the 2024 event will feature champion-level players from top esports college and university programs. The action happens at InfoComm Esports Live booth C9771, in the Central Hall, featuring a Gaming Stage set for collegiate teams to battle it out in live three-on-three Rocket League matches using top-of-the-line gaming battle stations featuring CORSAIR gaming PCs, Logitech G gaming peripherals, and Sony inZone gaming displays and headsets, in concert with Spectrum esports desks and chairs. Sony PTZ cameras and professional displays plus a massive Planar dvLED wall, Q-SYS professional audio and a lightning-fast network by NETGEAR will be supported by AVI Systems to make sure everything runs seamlessly for college students and staff.

“The Pro AV industry is prominently featured in an expanded area for Esports Live 2.0 at this year’s InfoComm,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, SVP of exposition and event services, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “Esports presents an opportunity to showcase live collegiate-level competitions, cutting-edge broadcast and production technologies, advanced media over IP networking, as well as the business and technical advantages driving innovation, collaboration, and growth for our industry.”

Attendees can also stop in at the Coaches’ Stage to meet with coaches and learn about the business side of esports and the technology that fuels its momentum from manufacturer partners and universities.

InfoComm attendees will get an up-close look at everything at the Production Stage featuring innovative tech including Vizrt live TV and a media production suite supported by Sony monitors and AJA routing and conversion equipment. Plus, they’ll see how content can be streamed live or recorded and posted later to curate the perfect branded online presence with just two or three operators.



Finally, the Shoutcast Stage will show play-by-play action coverage, where attendees can experience the human perspective of esports gaming and communities beyond just the athletes, the multiple ways to integrate branding and sponsorships, and the furniture that houses the gaming rigs.



The Rocket League will be played on all three days of InfoComm, with the championship game played on June 14. After a double elimination, the top three teams will win prizes.

InfoComm Esports Live 2.0 will welcome host Austin “Austy” Champion, a passionate esports enthusiast who leads brand initiatives for Allied Esports in addition to being the resident host/commentator at HyperX Arena, to set the mood and add excitement.

In addition, college technology experts from eFootprints will share the journey many colleges and universities are experiencing related to technology and how esports levels the competitive landscape.

“AVI Systems is excited to partner with AVIXA once again. We’re leveling up the InfoComm Esports 2.0 with a larger stage, more collegiate teams, more live game play during show hours, and elevated production showing off the latest technology,” said Craig Frankenstein, Director, Digital Media Practice, AVI Systems. “Attendees will be wowed and engaged when they see the excitement esports brings to InfoComm 2024!”

InfoComm attendees can further explore pro AV in esports in the sessions “Gaming and Esports Future in AV” with Bubba Gaeddert, Executive Director of the Videogames and Esports Foundation, and “Building a Facility Around Esports” with Joshua Kell, CEO of Horizon AVL and Esports Integration.

An InfoComm show floor tour focused on Events and Entertainment will be led by Amanda Eberle, General Manager of AV Chicago, on Thurs., June 13 at 11 a.m. PT. Attendees are also invited to an Events and Entertainment Meetup on Thursday, June 13, at 4 p.m. PT at AVIXA Xchange LIVE (W2847).

In addition, on Wednesday, June 12, InfoComm will host an Integrated Experience Tour of HyperX Arena, where attendees will go behind the scenes of this esports venue, including the FOH control room, production observatory, and main production control room.