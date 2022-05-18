InfoComm 2022: The Ignite ‘You Can Be the Hero’ Fundraiser to be Held June 8

The NSCA Education Foundation announced its first Ignite Fundraiser of 2022—and the first in-person fundraising event since 2019—on Wednesday, June 8, at the Brooklyn Bowl Landing Pad in Las Vegas, held in conjunction with InfoComm.

Now in its sixth year, Ignite’s goal is to generate interest in communications technology. It helps local high school and college students connect with manufacturers, dealers, and integrators to spark imagination and encourage new career paths in our industry. All funds raised for and during this event will go to Ignite, which was established in 2016 by the NSCA Education Foundation.

The theme of this year’s Ignite fundraiser, “You Can Be the Hero,” is a reminder to Ignite Ambassadors of the industry change they can impart simply by encouraging their organizations to use the remarkable resources available through Ignite.

Ignite offers integrators and manufacturers valuable tools to help them advocate for and collaborate with students and educators, participate in job and career fairs, host guest speakers and company tours, and provide mentorship and internships.

Brooklyn Bowl doors will open at 6 p.m. local time on June 8 for the reception, followed by entertainment on the main stage (a surprise guest yet to be announced). To attend and receive a drink ticket, simply show your InfoComm badge or the invitation you receive from the NSCA Education Foundation.

“Ignite is a powerful way to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals by promoting incredible opportunities for young people in our industry,” said Jeff Kindig, Ignite workforce development project leader. “As the industry’s on-ramp to a vast range of great careers, Ignite will help bridge the gap and help companies find ways to deal with workforce challenges.”

Sponsors for this year’s Ignite fundraiser include AtlasIED, AVI Systems, Avidex, Belden, Biamp, BrightSign, Epiphan Video, Exertis/Almo, FSR, Gencomm, GreatAmerica Financial, Legrand, Liberty AV, Mechdyne, Pro-Tech Management, PSA/USAV, rp Visual, Sharp/NEC, Solutions360, TD SYNNEX, West Penn Wire, and Windy City Wire.