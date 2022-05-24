InfoComm 2022: StageConnect to Demo Cloud-Based Audience Interaction Software

StageConnect (opens in new tab), an emerging player in the professional event, production, and video streaming technology market, announced its plans for InfoComm 2022 to take place on June 8-10. In Booth N1671, the company will show attendees how to enable real-time, two-way interaction with any configuration of up to one-million, concurrent remote attendees during live hybrid events—all using cloud-based software that blends seamlessly into the existing production workflow and accommodates high production value.

The award-winning StageConnect Pro is an event and entertainment cloud-based, two-way, real-time live streaming platform that lets on-stage presenters or performers see, hear, and interact with their remote audience during virtual and hybrid live events. Built by event producers for event producers, the software is made to use in workflows for live events with high production value, such as concerts, awards shows, speaker series, global meetings, corporate events, sporting events, gaming tournaments, and many more.

StageConnect Pro is the technology conduit between the stage and the remote audience. Unlike virtual-meeting platforms and inflexible, hardware-based crowd aggregation solutions, StageConnect Pro offers production-grade technology and capabilities that have never existed in the event production space before. For example, StageConnect's powerful, patent-pending technology lets AV technicians use metadata to tag and filter participants and call them out on a video wall. This feature provides context for the presenters and for the audience, offering greater production value.

Flexible integration options mean StageConnect Pro pairs with unlimited combinations of workflows and event technology—connecting live from any venue, stage, studio, or virtual studio through any web or event platform to any end user display, creating an engaging experience for virtual audiences at any live event.

"We're fresh off a win for product of the year at NAB, and we're sure the InfoComm crowd will be just as enthusiastic about the one-of-a-kind way StageConnect Pro brings presenters and remote attendees together. Once people see a demo, they'll be hooked," said Cole Morgan, StageConnect founder and CEO.