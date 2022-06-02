InfoComm 2022 Impulses: LG Business Solutions USA

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series.

Today, meet David Bacher, head of marketing for LG Business Solutions USA.

David Bacher (Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

David Bacher: InfoComm is THE destination for Pro AV, and I'm personally excited to experience my first in-person InfoComm this year. Inspiration comes from the customer connections being made, listening to and understanding their vision, then using these experiences and showcases at InfoComm to delight and bring the "wonder to reality" in our solutions. At LG Business Solutions USA, we're driven to provide new outcomes through the innovation, ecosystems and expertise that's brought to life at InfoComm.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

DB: Attendees can look forward to seeing the latest in dvLED technology on the show floor. LG is introducing a variety of new dvLED displays designed to support integrators servicing markets such as retail, venues, transportation and beyond. New solutions taking center stage at LG’s Booth #N2029 include the LG 136-inch All-in-One dvLED display, Ultra-Slim Direct View LED (dvLED) series, and the LSAC 54-inch Cabinet dvLED solution.

Another technology that is sure to generate buzz at InfoComm is the LG CLOi ServeBot, an autonomous robot that uses multiple cameras and sensors to navigate complex commercial environments. The robot demonstrates how U.S. workers can safely use robot assistants to carry up to 66 pounds of food or goods, assist with employee workloads, enable better customer service, and increase operational efficiency.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

DB: LG’s solutions will inspire and help customers create flexible spaces while optimizing use of space, design more resilient solutions for business continuity and enable display solutions for virtually every need. Everything from LG’s HD on-screen displays to wall-sized backdrops which become immersive digital spaces, to the opportunity of integrating robots to drive business efficiencies can help customers achieve their vision.

At LG, we add value for our customers by delivering tailored, technology-driven solutions that transform how we live, work, and play. At InfoComm, we will demonstrate the latest visually stunning display, digital signage, and IT solutions across a wide variety of markets including corporate, broadcast, retail, education, control room, public, and luxury residential.

What is a recent development in display technology that would be of interest to integrators?

DB: The rapid progression of technologies and functionality makes each year at InfoComm an adventure in technology explorations. Each year, LG Business Solutions has new performance standards, form factors, application tools, installation support, and monitoring tools in all categories of LCD, OLED, and LED, and this year is no different. When visiting LG’s InfoComm booth, integrators can expect to see key products from LG’s 21 families of LED, LCD displays, and new line of professional OLED monitors (opens in new tab) which are designed to be used in post-production and content creation.