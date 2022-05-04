InfoComm 2022: Covid Inc. Celebrates 40 Years of Connectivity Leadership

Celebrating its 40th year as an industry-trusted connectivity supplier, Covid Inc. announced its solutions lineup for InfoComm 2022, June 8-10 in Las Vegas. In Booth W1847, the company will highlight its HDBaseT sets and 4K and 8K UHD HDMI active optical cables (AOC). The company will also share how integrators can effortlessly design and layout custom manufactured wall plates and rack panels using its Panel Spec 2.0 software and state-of-the-art machinery, as well as the ability to manage installation projects with ease using the company's ONE SKU ordering option.

"Connectivity solutions may not be the sleekest component in a project, but they are the bedrock of every AV installation," said Norm Carson, president at Covid Inc. "As we mark our anniversary as one of the AV industry's oldest connectivity solutions providers, we remain just as committed today as we were back in 1982 when we started providing our integration partners with high-quality, reliable, and tested products to get the job done right and deliver the best performance for a guaranteed great user experience. At InfoComm, we are excited to celebrate this milestone and share how we're continuing to support integrators in a time when the demand for Professional AV systems is surging across all markets."

HDBaseT Sets

At InfoComm 2022, Covid will showcase its HDBaseT sets, including the EHB-250-W. The EHB-250-W 4K HDBaseT signal extension set is capable of transmitting HDMI and USB over a single Cat 6/6A cable up to 132 feet at 4K60Hz or 328 feet at 1080p. The receiver offers support for one independent analog audio and one-way RS-232 signal pass-through, with HDMI and USB unidirectional signal transmission. The bundle's decora transmitter wall plate features one USB 2.0 and one HDMI 4K60 input for laptops and other devices and an audio input for a microphone or audio source. The kit is perfectly suited for classrooms, conference rooms, or meeting rooms. Additional HDBaseT sets include the EHB-200 box set, extending HDMI 4K at 60Hz (4K-18G) video signals up to 394 feet (120 meters) or 1080p up to 492 feet (150 meters), as well as the EHB-220-W 4K HDMI extender set, which transmits ultra-high-definition video, audio, and RS-232 up to distances of 230 feet (70 meters) via a single Cat 6/6A cable.

4K and 8K HDMI Active Optical Cables

Where the transport of ultra-high-definition 4K and 8K signals over long distances is needed, Covid will highlight its 4K and 8K (plenum and non-plenum) HDMI AOC. The 4K HDMI AOC cable transmits UHD resolutions up to 2160p at 60Hz (4K-18G). They support multichannel audio, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio and are EDID, CEC, and HDCP compliant. The 4K plenum cables are available for a variety of lengths up to 300 feet. Some HDMI cables are available with a unique detachable connector that makes it easy to pull through tight spaces or conduit and that snaps back into place once the cable is installed. For 8K installations, the company offers a plenum HDMI AOC that supports resolutions up to 7680p at 120Hz (8K-48G) at distances up to 100 feet.

Custom Wall Plates and Rack Panels

Empowering integrators with the ability to design, lay out, and prepare cost estimates for custom AV wall plates and rack panels, Covid's Panel Spec 2.0 allows integrators to design and quote projects using a PC or compatible device from anywhere via a browser-based application. Users can choose from a large variety of connectors including feed-through, keystone, pigtail, and Neutrik in standard single- or double-gang configurations. Plates are available in aluminum or stainless materials with anodized or powder coat finishes with a variety of standard and custom color options. The process offers custom CNC machining and direct graphic printing of custom and standard templates and connectors, providing a one-of-a-kind and value-add service on any installation.

ONE SKU Ordering

Sourcing and staging cables, wall plates, connectors, and signal extenders for large installation projects can be a daunting task. With that in mind, Covid now offers the ONE SKU program, which allows integrators to create one custom part number for a group of typically ordered items; manage installation projects with ease by grouping items for specific rooms and projects; order items using a single part number; and receive items in a single package. The result is time and labor savings that is typically spent ordering, sorting, and verifying components that are needed on each installation.