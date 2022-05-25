INFiLED at InfoComm 2022: Virtual Production, System Integration, and More

INFiLED, a global leader in LED displays, will spotlight its products in three zones at the upcoming InfoComm tradeshow in Las Vegas on June 8-10. INFiLED’s booth space #N2323, will showcase products specifically for Virtual Production, Rental Staging, and System Integration applications. Designers for the high-demand markets like virtual production and extended reality (XR), along with digital signage and videowall projects will want to see the range of dvLED options on display from INFiLED.

(Image credit: INFiLED)

“We are excited to connect face-to-face this year with so many old and new industry friends after such a long period of time. We’ve got a lot to show including a Virtual Production stage. Virtual Production display is a high-demand market that we excel in and is just one of the product ranges we’ll be highlighting. Another area of concentration is the Rental/Staging sector. For those folks, we’ve got our award-winning Titan-X as well as our AR and EZ products. Lastly, for the system integrators, we’re showcasing fixed solutions with SMD and COB, which allow designers doing Zoom rooms, corporate lobbies, conference rooms, or other high-resolution applications to create stellar, budget-minded displays,” said vice president of sales, Grif Palmer.

INFiLED’s Virtual Production area will showcase DB Pro Series for walls, DF Pro Series for floors, and AR Light Series for LED ceilings. Additionally, the Rental/Staging section will feature AR 3.9 Plus which is its premium outdoor/indoor black LED product, as well as a new value product EZ 2.6. Lastly, the booth will offer products focused on system integration. INFiLED will showcase the X Curve MKII product for creating curving wave LED shapes and displays. It will also display the WP and WP Arc, INFiLED's Digital Wallpaper fine pitch product along with MV and MV Edge for outdoor digital signage and billboard applications.