How WeWork Redefines How It Works with Mersive Technologies

WeWork is redefining how it works collaboration. Mersive Technologies Solstice collaboration platform continues to be deployed globally at more than 500 WeWork coworking locations to create frictionless collaboration systems for WeWork members, offering nearly instantaneous sharing and collaboration. Solstice also enables WeWork to integrate its booking systems with Mersive’s Dynamic Digital Signage for a branded in-room user experience and more cost-efficient use of WeWork spaces.

“The main thing that attracted us to the Mersive Solstice collaboration platform was its reliability," explained Jacob Robinson, director of engineering at WeWork. "With competing solutions, we had to constantly reboot, the uptime on the devices wasn’t good, and the devices were not as modern as what Mersive was offering for essentially the same price or less."

With 15,000 Solstice Pods across 500-plus locations, the solution had to be scalable and easy to manage. Solstice Cloud makes deploying and managing new Pods simple. WeWork can leverage configuration templates and schedule updates or change digital signage. Rich analytics let them collect data from spaces and use those insights to optimize room use.

Solstice’s new web-based sharing feature not only automatically loads security certificates for a more frictionless sharing experience and fewer support calls, but it also allows those who want to share their screen to do so in seconds.

“Web-based sharing is a game-changer. It immediately gives users the ability to start showing their screen, minimizing the barriers to sharing and maximizing the experience,” said Robinson. “At WeWork, where people are paying for the room by time, we have to get people sharing as quickly as possible.”

Mersive Solstice’s Dynamic Digital Signage feature is a hosted web page, enabling endless customization. WeWork developed motion sensors to work with the Solstice platform so that if movement is detected in the room, the screen can display a welcome message. If the room is not booked, a screen will pop up that informs the person in the room they need to book it in order to use it. This helps WeWork make more efficient use of space and reduce conference-room squatters.

“We're pushing the boundaries of what digital signage can do with Mersive, and it's making the experience for our members as good as it can be by giving them a fully customized WeWork experience,” added Robinson. “Since we've deployed digital signage in this way, we have seen a dramatic increase in positive experiences reported. Complaints have gone down; tickets have gone down…it’s a great improvement.”

“It’s rare to find customers that not only use every feature our platform has to offer but provide incredible feedback to our team that helps drive our innovation," said Alan Young, Mersive's chief product officer and CISO. "The demands placed on Solstice for this use case push our technology forward and make it better for all of our customers as a result.