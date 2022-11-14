How Severtson Screens Enhance the Viewing Experience at Totah Theater

When the historic Totah Theater in Farmington, NM, underwent a complete renovation, local Pro AV integration firm CES+ turned to a 28x15.2-foot Severtson Giant Electric projection screen to improve the guest experience.

“We are excited to partner with CES+ for this installation as the Totah Theater is an historic and unique venue,” said Aaron White, home theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “Our Giant Electric projection screen is the ideal choice to Totah's auditorium since it can be lowered and retracted at the push of a button, opening up the stage space for other performances and opportunities when not in use.”

[Projection Screen Installation: What To Know from Industry Experts] (opens in new tab)

As part of the renovation, CES+ also installed a laser projection Barco Series 4 DOLBY IMS-3000 server with a CP950 sound processor and a 16-channel DMA16302 amplifier, and a JBL 7.1 passive audio system including speakers, surrounds, and subwoofers. The auditorium is also fully equipped with Dolby hearing-impaired devices while CES+ is also providing equipment and installation services for the theater.

“This is not an everyday theater as it plays a vital role to the community and its history, and so Severtson’s Giant Electric projection screen was the perfect solution for the unique needs of the venue,” said Alex Younger, CES+ CEO. “We are proud to be a part of its renovation, installing AV systems throughout. Severtson is the ideal partner as they provide both the ideal product and customer service we always seek.”

[Severtson Features New In-Ceiling Motorized Projection Screens] (opens in new tab)

Opened in 1949 and used as a movie theatre until 1982, the Totah Theater thereafter was used as a performance theater. In 2006, the Totah Theater was converted into a multiuse performance hall. In 2020, San Juan County acquired, and in partnership with the City of Farmington renovated the facility to create a “Center of Film” for the region. The facility will now be used for film screenings and live entertainment events and will serve as the base of operations for Totah Studios, a joint venture between the San Juan County and the City of Farmington, who took control of the building last year. As deemed of historical significance to the city, the structure is also being preserved, even as the AV technologies are being updated.

“The Totah Theater holds many fond memories for the community of nights at the movies with family and is a wonderful centerpiece to the newly revitalized downtown district, ‘The Heart of Farmington’,” said Warren Unsicker, director of economic development for the City of Farmington.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Severtson Screen’s Giant Electric projection screens are the ideal solution for multipurpose auditoriums, such as in theatrical, cinema, commercial, university/school, house of worship, museum, and Pro AV situations that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation. The giant electric motorized projection screens are available in all offered coatings as well as in non-perf, cinema (standard) perf, and microperf so the soundstage can be placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theatres.