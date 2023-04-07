How Miami’s Luxury Beach Haus Makes Guests Feel Right at Home

The PPDS (opens in new tab) range of Chromecast built-in Philips MediaSuite 4K TVs have been selected and installed inside Miami’s luxury Beach Haus Bal Harbour vacation residence, delivering all-inclusive entertainment experiences to guests.

Located along Miami’s sandy beaches, the Beach Haus—spaced over three buildings—goes beyond a traditional hotel, with spacious living suites, full kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, complete with all the amenities found at home. With guest stays ranging from a few days to a few months, the TV plays a vital role in achieving its ‘A vacation that feels like home’ promise.

“We understood that Beach Haus were getting very frustrated using multiple providers to get the solution they desired," said Joe King, vice president of hospitality, North America at PPDS. "With Philips MediaSuite, it’s one solution, all contained in one TV, and from a single vendor. That’s unique and something we’re very proud of.”

As part of a major modernization project, replacing the existing, cumbersome entertainment TV setup, Beach Haus teamed with PPDS and hotel solution specialist, Hospitality1, working side-by-side throughout the entire process integrating more than 200 Philips MediaSuite TVs in the living room (65 inches) and bedroom areas (55 inches) across all three Beach Haus Bal Harbour complexes.

"At Beach Haus, we do not compromise on quality or experience," commented Walter DeFortuna, owner of Beach Haus. "We want guests to enter our units and feel like they have never left home. We did a lot of research in the market to find the right solution, and that's when we discovered Philips MediaSuite from PPDS.

Philips MediaSuite TVs offer a seamless and natural transition, similar to how guests access all their favorite TV channels and streaming platforms at home, with no additional hardware or subscription requirements.

A TV That Feels Like Home

(Image credit: PPDS)

Philips MediaSuite TVs provide a night and day contrast to the previous setup. All unsightly and unsecured third-party USB solutions plugged into the previous TVs are no longer required.

Philips MediaSuite puts the guest in complete control of their entertainment experience. Connected securely to the Beach Haus Wi-Fi, guests can now select from their favorite providers—such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Spotify—using their own device (tablets, phones, laptops) and personal accounts, and stream in up to 4K directly onto the big screen in a couple of clicks.

Running on the Android TV OS, Beach Haus guests also benefit from having secure access to thousands of apps via Google Play, including popular services such as local news, weather, games, YouTube, plus secure voice control capabilities via Google Voice. Philips MediaSuites also feature Netflix-ready functionality, embedded on the TV, allowing guests to immediately pick up shows and movies exactly where they left off on their accounts.

Safe and Secure Remote Management

With the previous solution of USB devices designed for consumer use at home and not for a commercial property, and security of customer data of paramount importance, Beach Haus staff had to ensure a lengthy process of manually deleting all data and resetting all accounts accessed on each TV upon a guest’s departure—a process that could add up to two hours per day for staff when turning around rooms for new guests.

With Philips MediaSuite, all actions can now be managed entirely remotely, with guest data immediately deleted and disconnected upon their departure, saving more than 730 hours annually, and speeding up suite turnaround times.

In addition, all software updates and general troubleshooting of Beach Haus TVs can now be managed and controlled entirely remotely via PPDS single, intuitive platform—Philips CMND. TVs are also fully customized and branded, with Beach Haus now able to easily tailor each TV to the apartment and guest. This includes individual languages, marketing or messaging, Beach Haus services (bicycle rental, housekeeping, parking, beach chairs), local information (bars, restaurants, shops), or customizing screens to celebrate a specific occasion, such as a birthday or anniversary.

In keeping with Beach Haus and PPDS focus on sustainability, Philips MediaSuite TVs have also been designed for long-term use. The Android platform allows TVs to be updated with the latest features and functionalities as and when they become available. This ensures Beach Haus TVs provide a consistent performance in every room while remaining relevant longer and extending product lifetimes for increased sustainability. Updates can be scheduled and installed on all or individual displays entirely remotely, during a convenient time, such as when a room is vacant, to avoid disruptions.