Hitachi Expands SSL Projector Line

- Hitachi America has expanded its Solid-State Light source (SSL) projector line, including the new LP-WU6500, 5,000-lumen laser projector and the LP-WU9100B, 10,000-lumen laser projector.
- The LP-WU9100B projector is the newest model in Hitachi’s solid state light source projector line up. With WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, the new 10,000-lumen laser projector is equipped with 360-degree installation, wide range of lens options, and five digital inputs including two HDMI, HDBaseT, DVI-D and 3G SDI. The 10,000-lumen laser projector is suitable for heavy usage, digital signage and 24/7 applications, as well as education, worship, and corporate AV environments.
- “Hitachi is determined to provide projector and display solutions wherever the need exists,” said Mike Morin, strategic sales development, Hitachi America. “We recognize the advantages that laser projectors bring to the market, like performance and maintenance and low cost of ownership, and we want to ensure that our customers can find the perfect projector for each installation. This expansion of our SSL projector line was a natural next step, and the 5,000- and 10,000-lumen projectors are strong examples of the innovation we have prepared for this line.”
- Hitachi SSL projectors deliver a wide color range including deeper, richer colors with no compromise on brightness; high resolution and precision; a longer maintenance-free life up to 20,000 hours; and instant on/off capabilities. SSL projectors can be installed in difficult-to-reach places and have lower maintenance costs because there is no lamp to swap out after the typical 3,000 operating hours or fan filters to replace.