Here's What to Know about SoundTube's New High-Performance Amp

SoundTube Entertainment (opens in new tab) debuted the MCA2004t Audio Distribution Amplifier at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, stand 7-A400. The new amplifier is currently in production and scheduled to ship globally later this quarter.

The compact high-performance SoundTube MCA2004t amp is designed for continuous use in commercial and professional applications. With a powerful 200W at 8ohm direct or 70/100V constant voltage output per each of the four channels, the MCA2004t has the muscle and flexibility to drive most commercial audio applications. The Class D amplifier features Euro block-style connectors for both balanced and unbalanced audio signals. The amplifier’s input routing feature uses a matrix mixer that allows all connected speakers to be driven by a single or multiple sources.

[New Products, Updates, and News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central]

With selectable 70Hz high pass filtering, the amp avoids over driven bass frequencies that could cause distortions. The amplifier has a subwoofer mode selectable on Channel 1 and Channel 2 which applies a120Hz low pass filter and allows user to select 120Hz high pass to the other channels. When subwoofer mode is selected for a particular channel, the output impedance is automatically changed to 4 ohms.

(Image credit: SoundTube)

The feature rich MCA2004t amp includes auto signal sensing or a standby trigger along with an auxiliary port that can be used to remotely monitor the health of the amp. It has forced air cooling with a variable speed thermostatically controlled fan. The amp has overload, short circuit, DC offset and thermal protection circuits with Power/Standby, limiting and protection LED indicators. The amp is designed to provide long-term reliability of operation and includes the right mix of technology to insure many years of trouble-free operation. The amp is 19x15.75x 3.5 inches at 17.14 pounds and uses a compact two rack space chassis.

“Dealers have asked us for a simple and reliable amp solution for distributed audio systems,” said Ken Hecht, vice president of MSE Audio. “The MCA2004t easily integrates into any distributed audio system and has the features, power, reliability, and value needed for continuous commercial applications. The versatility of the matrix mixer and subwoofer mode makes the amp well suited for restaurants, retail, outdoor applications, or any installation requiring full range audio.”

[SCN's Guide to the New Year 2023] (opens in new tab)

SoundTube at ISE 2023

Meet with the SoundTube/MSE Audio team at stand 7-A400 at ISE 2023 where MSE Audio will feature a variety of commercial and residential audio solutions including our full STNet Dante-enabled audio distribution products, EN 54 part 24-rated loudspeaker solutions that meet EU’s standard for fire detection and alarm systems, Focal Point domes for sound-triggering applications such as museums and Solid Drive’s invisible sound transducers for foreground, background, and sound masking applications. Phase Technology will feature the new Premier Lux and Power Lux home theater speakers and subwoofers. Soundsphere and Rockustics products will also be on display.