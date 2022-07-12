SoundTube Releases New Surface Mount Subwoofer

SoundTube, an MSE Audio brand, announced the release of the SM1001 Surface-Mount Subwoofer. The new subwoofer will begin shipping this summer.

The SM1001 is a 10-inch subwoofer with a passive radiator to generate deep, high output bass response. The SM1001 uses a proprietary 10-inch high-excursion, ultra-long throw mica-graphite polypropylene driver and a downward-firing bass radiator. The efficient long throw designs are superbly linear, making the SM1001 an ideal complement to any music system. The driver is attached to a 1.5-inch MDF baffle to eliminate cabinet distortion The SM1001 is a great addition to background and foreground audio installations where high-quality, true bass response and rapid installation are critical. Aerobic rooms, retail stores, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, theme parks, arenas, ballrooms, and churches are all ideal fits for this subwoofer.

“After releasing our pendant subwoofers, dealers requested a surface-mount bass solution. The SM1001 fills those application needs,” said Mike Sipe, vice president of sales. “Bass adds excitement, and this subwoofer gives integrators a powerful product with versatile installation options to bring out the emotion in the music.”

The flexible SM1001 delivers crystal-clear bass and unparalleled low frequency coverage from a ceiling, wall, corner, hanging or free standing. When powered by the P350 high-current amplifier, the subwoofer provides a peak output of 116 dB at 1 meter. Sensitivity at 1m and 1W is 88 dB SPL. Housed in a 12.5-inch by 24.5-inch by 15.5-inch cabinet with legs (14-inch height without legs), the made-in-the-U.S. subwoofer weighs 29.1 pounds and is available in white and black.