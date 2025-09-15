Here's How to Make AV Network a ‘Preferred Source’ on Google

Google searching sure has become simple, hasn't it? You enter your search term and boom—a little AI-generated blurb comes up giving you all the factual information you need.

At least you hope.

AI has it's place in search right now, but it allows for a good number of inaccuracies and hallucinations. Residential Systems Tony Savona compared the current AI search to Wikipedia—"a great starting point, but check your sources."

Now, Google allows you to select the sites you trust and make them your "preferred sources." What is a preferred source? They are the sources you go to most—like AV Network, AV Technology, and SCN—and now Google will boost them to the top spots of your search results to make sure that AI-generated information is correct. You can find out in detail what Google is doing with preferred sources by clicking here.

It's pretty easy to do, so we recommend to do it today. When using Google Search on news topics, there will be a star icon next to the “Top Stories” section. Click on the star icon next to the AV Network link, and we will be added to your favorite sources. Or, you can skip that step and go here:

https://google.com/preferences/source?q=avnetwork.com

As always, we appreciate you making the AV Network your trusted spot for all things Pro AV.