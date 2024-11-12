Here's How Powersoft Is Meeting the Demands of Visitor Attractions

Powersoft has launched the DC Rider, a DC-powered amplifier platform designed specifically for the demands of visitor attractions. Purpose-built to handle the challenging conditions of theme park rides and other high-vibration environments, DC Rider gives designers the ability to incorporate onboard nearfield audio into rollercoasters, dark rides and other amusements while elevating the visitor experience and freeing creatives from the constraints posed by traditional point-source audio solutions.



Available in both eight and 16-channel versions, DC Rider combines an ultra-compact design and light weight (1.5kg) with the advanced functionalities found in other Powersoft amplifier platforms, including built-in DSP, AES67 compatibility, and advanced power sharing capabilities that allow it to drive subwoofers, loudspeakers and even haptic transducers (such as Powersoft’s Mover).

“DC Rider addresses the attractions industry’s need for reliable, high-quality audio solutions capable of withstanding the mechanical stresses and spatial constraints of rides like rollercoasters,” said Tom Bland, solutions engineer at Powersoft. “Historically, attraction designers were typically constrained by the need to place audio equipment at fixed points around a track, or utilize equipment from the automotive and marine industries to try to make a highly customized solution reliable in a theme park environment. By contrast, DC Rider is specifically designed for this market – meaning no more ‘adhesive and hope’ to stop trim pots moving, or phono connectors in high-vibration environments! DC Rider’s enhanced heat dissipation capabilities and tiny dimensions means it can be placed even in the most space- and weight-sensitive of projects.”



DC Rider is engineered to automotive standards for vibration resistance and operates seamlessly in extreme conditions, including high-vibration and outdoor environments. Its integrated DSP provides full audio signal control, including channel EQ, filtering and delay management, eliminating the need for external processors, while its AES67 audio-over-IP networking capabilities ensure seamless connectivity across complex installations and set-ups.

The new amplifier platform also offers advanced daisy-chaining support – ensuring uninterrupted uptime for mission-critical applications even if one device should fail – while streamlined APIs enable easy third-party control and monitoring.



“By creating a dedicated, reliable amplifier solution for onboard audio for visitor attractions, Powersoft is unleashing designers’ creativity and paving the way for a new wave of immersive experiences in amusement parks worldwide,” concluded Thomas Howie, business development manager for Powersoft.