Giveaways Galore at the 2020 AV/IT Summit

The AV/IT Summit—held virtually on August 6—will bring a full day of education, networking, and giveaways galore.
Attendee will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from sponsoring manufacturers in the Passport to Prizes contest.
In addition, AV/IT Summit participants will be rewarded for being social. AV Technology and Systems Contractor News will give away three $50 Visa gift cards for the tweets with the most engagement on Twitter using #AVITSummit and #AVTweeps.
“When attendees visit exhibitors at the AV/IT Summit, not only will they learn about the latest trends and tech innovations in our industry, they’ll also be eligible to win great prizes ranging from pro AV gear to Amazon gift cards,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News.
Passport to Prizes include:
—Logitech Zone Wireless Bluetooth Headset from Crestron
—$100 Amazon Gift Card from D&H
—Kramer Galil -6-AW 6.5inch, 2-way, On Wall Outdoor Speakers
—Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
—Sony Wireless Earbuds
—$50 Amazon Gift Card from TierPM
—$50 Amazon Gift Card from WolfVision
—and more!
For more information, visit avitsummit.com.
Passport to Prizes Details
Attendees who visit every sponsor booth and the Bose Lounge will be entered into a random drawing to win prizes from sponsors.
#AVITSummit Social Details
Attendees must use #AVITSummit and #AVTweeps in posts on Twitter. The three tweets with the most engagement (shares, likes, etc.) will win a $50 Visa (or the like) gift card. Corporate accounts and manufacturers/manufacturers' reps/distributor, and the like are not eligible. Judges' decision is final.
- AVIXA Summit Approved for 5.5 AVIXA CTS RUs