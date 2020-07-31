Products you can't miss at the 2020 AV/IT Summit

The 2020 AV/IT Summit will take place virtually on August 6.

Kramer VIA GO

Kramer’s VIA GO delivers exceptional wireless presentation functionality in a compact form factor.

WolfVision Cynap Pure Pro

Cynap Pure Pro is an award-winning solution for enabling seamless and effective collaboration, across the table and around the world.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC

Bose NCH 700 UC equip you to confidently collaborate every time so you can work better, wherever.

Samsung Pro TV

Samsung's Pro TV offers a stunning 4K UHD display, sleek design with easy setup, and endless custom content possibilities.

1 Beyond Automate VX

1 Beyond’s Automate vX provides automated camera switching for improved video in classrooms and corporate meeting rooms of any size.

Crestron Flex R-Series

Crestron Flex R-Series is a mobile UC system that brings collaboration where it’s needed most, closing the distance between remote teams—wherever they may be.

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor

Dell’s 86-inch 4K touch display delivers amazing visuals and a natural writing experience utilizing FlatFrog In-Glass touch technology.

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2

The Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone features patented beamforming technology to allow mobility in meetings, and it recently achieved Zoom compatibility to further enable the future of conferencing with quality audio.

Shure MXA710 Linear Array Microphone

Whether it’s under or next to a wall-mounted display, or suspended from the ceiling, the MXA710’s low-profile form factor blends into any meeting room aesthetic without sacrificing audio.

Sony BRAVIA Pro BZ40H Display

Sony’s BRAVIA Professional BZ40H Displays feature a powerful SoC platform, Android-P OS, and mirroring with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

AtlasIED Atmosphere

AtlasIED's Atmosphere platform sets a new standard for digital audio. Touch-less control, easy-to-program automation, and AI offer integrators and users an effortless way to create the perfect atmosphere for their businesses.

ViewSonic Interactive Flat Panel Display Available from D&H

Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and an advanced touchscreen, ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP7550 delivers incredible collaborative capabilities for boardrooms and classrooms. Available through D&H.

Neoti UHD Series

Neoti’s UHD LED Series features a 16:9 aspect ratio, easy assembly, and curve capabilities. It is ideal for indoor applications with close viewing.

Nureva HDL200

The HDL200 system’s refined aesthetics and 4,096 virtual microphones provide true full-room coverage for spaces up to 18 feet by 18 feet.

Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System

The Safe Zone automated indoor gunfire detection system provides actionable intelligence to law enforcement, first responders, and onsite personnel.

TierPM AVInsite

AVInsite is a centralized dashboard helping organizations monitor, understand, and optimize conference rooms, virtual meeting hardware and software, and collaboration technology.

VisibilityOne

VisibilityOne offers real-time monitoring for collaboration systems like Zoom, Poly, Cisco, Logitech, and related IoT. See the health of all collaboration room resources on one dashboard.

