2020 AV/IT Summit Addresses Challenges, Opportunities for Pro AV

Things move quickly in the tech world, but few were prepared for just how fast the professional AV landscape has shifted over the past few months. The 2020 AV/IT Summit tackled the most important issues facing integrators and tech managers today and over the horizon, considering both trends that have been gaining steam for some time and necessities that have arisen as a result of the global pandemic.

The event featured presentations and panel discussions with experts from various sides of pro AV—including integrators, manufacturers, and technology managers from leading institutions—discussing where we’re headed as an industry and how we can better work together to deliver superior outcomes for customers.

And unlike other online trade shows you may have attended this year, the AV/IT Summit took place in a virtual exhibition hall. Attendees can navigate a rendered convention center and make their way into an auditorium with IMAG screens for the programming. All of the pre-recorded content and the exhibit hall is available online until early September.

Here’s a rundown of what happened at the 2020 AV/IT Summit:

Keynote Address: Esports in Education: How Video Games are Changing the Way We Learn

The event began with a keynote address by Lori Bajorek, president of the National Esports Association, who discussed how AV organizations can harness the power of the massive wave that is competitive gaming.

Kramer Morning Keynote

Kramer Electronics’ Clint Hoffman interviewed an AV professional to discuss a cutting-edge case study.

Stop. Collaborate. And Listen.

This session brought together end users and integrators to discuss how to avoid common conflicts and streamline teamwork.

AV in a Post-COVID-19 World

The panel will featured representatives from 1 Beyond, Crestron, Sennheiser, and WolfVision who addressed AV’s increasingly pivotal role in today’s post-pandemic environment.

Samsung on AV in Corporate and Education Environments

Samsung Display Division’s vice president of marketing Mark Quiroz served up stimulating insight on the growing importance of pro AV in corporate and education environments.

The Modern AV UX

On this panel, integrators, consultants, and end users will discussed the evolution of the modern AV user experience in corporate environments.

The Future of AV – What’s Next?

Representatives from Bose, Dell, Kramer, Shure, and Sony discussed emerging technologies and the impact they'll have on the pro AV industry.

Tech That Connects

This session brought together end users from major technology and entertainment companies to share how all experiences can be more like the modern retail store, and how AV professionals can use experiential techniques in everyday installs to increase engagement and customer happiness—things that will be crucial as establishments look to break the public’s quarantine inertia.

The Future of AV/IT—AR, 5G LTE, and the Cloud

WolfVision’s Michael Lisi shared how advancements in technology are quickly shifting paradigms in ways that are disrupting and changing the nature of the pro AV industry.

