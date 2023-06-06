#GALSNGEAR, a movement to bring parity to women in media and entertainment, announced its lineup of activities at InfoComm 2023. #GALSNGEAR encompasses all women, assigned at birth or not.

"We were founded to support, amplify, and train women in the media, tech, and entertainment industries and call attention to the value they bring," said #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise.

Amy DeLouise (Image credit: GALSNGEAR)

"We're excited to include #GALSNGEAR at InfoComm 2023. Their sessions and appearances will help all our participants expand their talents and gain insights on where the industry is headed," said conference producer Annette Sandler, AVIXA director, Live Content US/Canada.

The #GALSNGEAR Education Session | June 13, 11 a.m. ET, W308CD

DeLouise will lead the #GALSNGEAR education session titled, Better Storytelling with Real People on Camera. This hourlong dynamic session will explore the challenges related to delivering quality video content when there are nonactors on camera. Attendees will learn strategies, tips, and tricks from industry leaders in the trenches.

The #GALSNGEAR Panel Discussion | June 15, 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET, Technology Innovation Stage, Booth 2260

(Image credit: #GALSNGEAR)

Danilda Martinez, director of programs and outreach for #GALSNGEAR, will moderate the panel "Virtual Production in Live Events: Innovations, Challenges, and Opportunities." In this thought-provoking discussion, panelists will explore the exciting possibilities of enhancing live events by incorporating innovative virtual production techniques to bridge the gap between live and immersive experiences. Panelists include Rebecca Dinar, director of communications at the Knight Foundation; Kristy Reed, director of studio sales at Vū; and Cathy Richards-Ingram, audio visual systems engineer at Avalara.

#GALSNGEAR on AVIXA TV Live Stream

June 14, 9:30-9:45 a.m. ET, #GALSNGEAR will be streaming live from the AVIXA Xchange LIVE, Booth 4461, which can be viewed here.